Rumors of a renewed Hillary Clinton campaign for office in 2024 have begun to swirl on the internet in the wake of the controversial overturning of Roe v. Wade. The former First Lady has failed to earn the bid for office on two separate occasions, but with the political landscape in the United States beginning to divide even further, calls for the liberal democrat’s return to politics have started to amplify.

To learn more about the chances of Hillary Clinton running for office in 2024, continue reading as we dive into the latest rumors concerning the former First Lady’s potential bid for the Democratic nominee and the next US Presidential Election.

‘Whispers of Hillary’ Resurface on the Heels of Overturned Roe v. Wade Ruling

The public response to the United States Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade, the historical case that invoked the constitutional right for a women’s access to abortion, has brought on another wave of calls for the former first lady, Hillary Clinton, to run for President once again in 2024.

The wife of former president Bill Clinton ran for president in 2008 but was ultimately stifled by a strong campaign put forth by Barack Obama. The U.S. Senator went on to defeat Republican nominee John McCain in the 2008 U.S. Presidential election and nominated Clinton as the 67th Secretary of State, an office which she held until February of 2013.

Clinton ran for US President once again in 2016, this time running in opposition of social-democratic and reformist Bernie Sanders. Clinton managed to win the nomination for the Democratic Party, despite Bernie Sander’s massive popularity among young people and progressives. Sanders went on to endorse Clinton, though a large portion of Sanders supporters refused to vote for the former First Lady.

Clinton went on to face Donald Trump in the 2016 US Presidential Election and was faced with a storm of controversy surrounding her possible violations of federal government record-keeping procedures during her tenure as United States Secretary of State.

The wave of bad press against Clinton wasn’t enough to keep the former First Lady from being a strong betting favorite heading into the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign. However, the momentum of Clinton’s campaign shifted just a few days before election day, as a bizarre viral conspiracy theory known as ‘PizzaGate’ began to seep into mainstream headlines.

With the lack of support from the more progressive faction of the Democratic Party, the email controversy, and the internet conspiracy theories suggesting involvement in a child sex traffic ring; Hillary Clinton went on to lose in a massive upset against Donald Trump, who cashed at long-shot odds by winning the 2016 election. Despite running on campaign promises to ‘Lock Her Up’ in regards to Clinton’s alleged crimes, the Trump administration did not deliver on their claims of pending indictments against the former First Lady.

Now, six years later, on the heels of one of the most controversial Supreme Court rulings in U.S. history, there are renewed calls for the former first lady to run again for the office of U.S. President.

While factions within the democratic party have moved on from the potential of a Hillary Clinton presidency, it’s important to point out that this renewed call for a Hillary campaign in 2024 is coming mostly from moderate liberals or even centrist conservatives.

What are the Chances Hilary Clinton Runs for President in 2024?

In the face of a GOP schism caused by the January 6th committee hearings, it makes sense that a conservative voice such as John Ellis would advocate for the former First Lady to run for office again. As history has proven, no issue on either side of the political spectrum has managed to unite the Republican Party than that of running against and in opposition to Hillary Clinton.

The GOP has even been accused of vote raiding against Clinton in both her 2008 and 2016 campaigns, with conservative radio and television personalities openly encouraging Republicans to vote against Clinton in any of the open state primaries.

With these factors in mind, it makes sense that a conservative media pundit would be calling for the former Secretary of State to renew her bid for the Presidency, knowing full well what it would do to galvanize momentum among both libertarians and right-wing conservatives.

For more on the implied probability of Hillary Clinton running for office in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, check out the table below.

Outcome Implied Probability (%) Hillary Clinton

Runs for President in 2024 16.7% Hillary Clinton Doesn’t

Run for President in 2024 83.3%

Will Hilary Clinton Ever Run for President Ever Again?

In her own words, Clinton claims she is not interested in ever running again for the US presidency. Clinton was asked in an interview with Financial Times earlier this month, to which she replied ‘out of the question,’ when asked about her thoughts on running in 2024.

Clinton doubled down on her statement in an interview last Tuesday, stating she couldn’t ‘imagine running again,’ while host Gayle King pointed out, that it wasn’t a definitive no.

It’s important to note, however, that these comments were made earlier last week, before the controversial overturning of Roe v. Wade. As was the situation with Joe Biden, circumstances change, and changed circumstances of material conditions can lead to changed minds.

Clinton was a strong advocate for both women’s rights and same-sex marriage during her time as a US Senator, and during both of her campaigns for president. In a similar instance to Joe Biden’s change of heart after the violent incidents connected to the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville back in 2017, the overturning of Roe v. Wade could be a spark that pushes Clinton to throw her hat in the ring, especially if the 79-year-old President Biden chooses not to run again in 2024.

Hillary Clinton Given 7% Chance to Win Democratic Nominee in 2024

While the likelihood of Hillary Clinton running in opposition to Joe Biden remains slim to none, there is a small chance that Biden opts out of the presidency in 2024, as the long-time U.S. politician will be almost 82 years of age by the time of the 2024 election. If a chance presents itself to the former First Lady to run for office once again, there is still a small chance that the ‘whispers of Hillary’ could be caught once again in the echo chamber of liberal populism.

At this point, even an endorsement from Hillary Clinton would be a kiss of death, which is likely why the former First Lady was out of the public eye during Biden’s campaign in 2020. Nevertheless, betting odds are still available on Hillary Clinton’s chances to become the 2024 Democratic nominee, and at 12-1 odds via BetOnline, Clinton has an implied probability of just 7% to beat out four other potential candidates to earn the nod once again.

Check out the table below for a breakdown of odds for the 2024 Democratic Nominee via BetOnline

Democratic Nominee

for 2024 Election Best

Odds Joe Biden +140 Kamala Harris +260 Pete Buttigieg +800 Elisabeth Warren +800 Hillary Clinton +1200

