Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Esteban Bermudez Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Esteban Bermudez goes down this Friday, June 10th from the Domo Alcade, Guadalajara, Mexico. The undefeated Hiroto Kyoguchi puts his unblemished record on the line as well as his WBA Super world light-flyweight title and will be hoping of making his sixth successful title defense, including his reign as both minimumweight champion and now light-flyweight champion . This fight between Kyoguchi and Bermudez is not to be missed, in what is a highly anticipated match-up between two of the fastest combination punchers you are ever likely to see.

Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Esteban Bermudez — Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Esteban Bermudez

Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Esteban Bermudez 📊 Records: Hiroto Kyoguchi (15-0, 10 Wins by KO) | Esteban Bermudez (14-3-2, 10 Wins by KO)

📅 Date: June 10th, 2022

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx 10.00PM EST

🏆 Title: WBA Super World Light-Flyweight Title

📺 TV Channel: DAZN

🏟 Venue: Domo Alcade | Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

🎲 Fight Odds: Hiroto Kyoguchi -700 | Esteban Bermudez +400

Boxing Odds — Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Esteban Bermudez Fight Odds

Hiroto Kyoguchi comes in as the heavy -700 betting favorite in this match-up. For Esteban Bermudez, it’s just the second time in his pro-boxing career that sees him as the betting underdog. Last time out against Carlos Canizales, Bermudez was a narrow betting underdog, but he obliterated Canizalez in six rounds to win the WBA Regular World light-flyweight title. Similarly, the champion Kyoguchi won his last fight via fifth round stoppage. This is such a great fight on paper and one that is a lot closer than the bookmakers have it!

Can the Mexican boxing star prove the bookies wrong and defeat the number one in the division, Hiroto Kyoguchi? We’ll have to tune in and find out.

Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Esteban Bermudez Preview

A world title fight for 108-pound supremacy goes down between Hiroto Kyoguchi and Esteban Bermudez this Friday night, in what is one of the best matchups in the light-flyweight division in recent years.

On paper, this is a closer fight than perhaps the bookmakers have it. Yes, Kyoguchi deserves to be the favourite, but for us here at The Sports Daily, pricing him at -700 is far too wide. Bermudez is coming in fresh off the back of the best win of his career, that sixth round stoppage victory over the previously undefeated Carlos Canizales.

Kyoguchi is travelling across the world to Bermudez’s back yard for this fight, looking to silence the Mexican crowd and really put his name out there as one of the best fighters in the world and one of the pound-for-pound most devastating punchers in any weight division.

Who will win 108-pound supremacy and solidify themselves as the best in the division?

Boxing Betting Trends — Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Esteban Bermudez

Hiroto Kyoguchi Betting Trends

5 of the last 10 fights in Hiroto Kyoguchi’s career have gone the full 12 rounds

Hiroto Kyoguchi began his career with six straight knockouts and has 4 in his last 9 contest

Esteban Bermudez Betting Trends

Esteban Bermudez’s last four wins have all come via stoppage

Bermudez was a betting underdog last time out against Carlos Canizalez, but sprung the upset and won via a heavy TKO – he is the betting underdog again for this fight

Free Boxing Picks — The Best Bets for Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Esteban Bermudez

One of the best matchups in the lower weight categories takes to our screens this weekend, as Hiroto Kyoguchi and Esteban Bermudez clash for the WBA Super title in the 108-pound division. This fight is such a tough one to call. Will the home crowd help Bermudez get over the line and reign supreme? Will Hiroto Kyoguchi head back to Japan with his belt and his undefeated record still in tacts? It’s such a great fight.

To predict a winner of this fight isn’t easy, despite the bookmakers having Kyoguchi as a heavy favourite. Kyoguchi most definitely deserves to be the favourite, but after Bermudez’s latest victory when he knocked out Canizales last year in six rounds to win the regular version of the WBA world title, having the odds as wide as they are is slightly offensive to Bermudez.

However, with that being said, here at The Sports Daily we are slightly edging towards a Kyoguchi knockout victory in this fight. Although Kyoguchi has won via unanimous decision twice in his last three fights, we feel that he will make it back-to-back stoppages and solidify himself as the number one in the division.

Our safest bet for this fight would be just a KO/TKO victory for Kyoguchi, which is priced at around -100 with BetOnline. However, we can see 28-year-old Japanese superstar finishing the fight in the middle rounds. We think that a stoppage victory for Kyoguchi is likely between rounds 5-8, which you can get at a price of +300 with BetOnline.

We think Kyoguchi may take a few rounds to get used to the size and height difference between himself and Bermudez, but after finding his range, we think Kyoguchi could get to his man and topple Bermudez to the canvas in the middle rounds. Despite fighting at just 108-pounds and standing at only 5″4, Hiroto Kyoguchi punches like a mule and has dynamite in his fists.

With this in mind, bet on the side of value in this match-up and take the ‘Hiroto Kyoguchi to win by KO/TKO in rounds 5-8’ prop at the current price of +300.

