Game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoff series took place on Saturday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in overtime to take a two games to one lead in the best out of seven series. The biggest story was the third period fight between Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews of San Ramon, California and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos of Markham, Ontario. It was the first time in National Hockey League history that two players who have scored 60 goals in a single season in their NHL career have fought against each other.

How did the fight start?

The fight began from a scrum as the Lightning objected to a hard hit by Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly of Vancouver, British Columbia on Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point of Calgary, Alberta. Rielly was initially given a five-minute match penalty, but after further review, there was no penalty awarded whatsoever. In an ironic twist of fate, it was Rielly who scored the overtime winner from Ryan O’Reilly of Clinton, Ontario with 45 seconds left in the first extra period.

When did Stamkos and Matthews score 60 goals?

Stamkos had 60 goals during the 2011-12 NHL season. Matthews had 60 goals during the 2021-22 NHL season. There have been 23 hockey players in National Hockey League history who have scored 60 goals in a season.

It was Stamos’s seventh career fight. He has previously fought New York Rangers right winger Nikolai Zherdev of Kiev, Ukraine, Boston Bruins left winger Brad Marchand of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Montreal Canadiens defenseman Karl Alzner of Burnaby, British Columbia, New York Rangers left winger Pavel Buchnevich of Cherepovets, Russia, Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin of Magnitogorsk, Russia, and Rangers left winger Alexis Lafreniere of Saint-Eustache, Quebec. It was Matthews’s first career fight.