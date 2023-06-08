The 2023 Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday, June 10, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. One of the horses looking to capture the third jewel of the Triple Crown is Hit Show. The three-year-old will look to improve on his fifth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. Here, we explore Hit Show’s odds to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes, along with his trainer, jockey, owner, pedigree, past performances, and horse racing stats.
Hit Show Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes
Belmont Contender Profiles | Hit Show 🏇💨#BelmontStakes #1STBET pic.twitter.com/WKrShCdddm
— 1/ST BET (@1stbet) June 7, 2023
Which horse enters the Belmont Stakes as the favorite?
Forte opened as the morning line favorite, and the oddsmakers at BetOnline list his odds at +220. Forte, the morning line favorite at Churchill Downs, was unexpectedly scratched the morning of the Kentucky Derby.
Angel of Empire (+350) and Tapit Trice (+400) will be close to Forte’s odds by the time the race goes off on Saturday. Preakness winner National Treasure (+600) will look to capture his second Triple Crown race.
Running out of Gate No. 7 is Hit Show (+1000), a semi-long shot at 10-1 that will be used in many exotics because of its stalking ability.
Check out the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds below via BetOnline.
|Belmont Stakes Horses
|Belmont Stakes Odds
|Play
|Forte
|+220
|Angel of Empire
|+350
|Tapit Trice
|+400
|National Treasure
|+600
|Arcangelo
|+850
|Hit Show
|+1000
|Red Route One
|+2000
|Tapit Shoes
|+2500
|Il Miracolo
|+5000
Hit Show Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price
Hit Show has one of the best teams behind him heading into the Belmont.
Jockey Manuel Franco won the Breeders Cup in 2020 on Tiz the Law. With over $129,213,514 in career earnings, Franco brings a veteran presence to Hit Show.
Hit Show is trained by Brad Cox, who also has Tapit Shoes and Angel of Empire in the race. A two-time winner of the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer, Cox’s horses won the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, and Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2021.
Hit Show was bred by Gary & Mary West Stables Inc. in Kentucky. He was sired by Candy Ride out of the Tapit mare Actress.
|Horse
|Hit Show
|Post Position
|7
|Odds
|+1000
|Jockey
|Manuel Franco
|Trainer
|Brad H. Cox
|Owner(s)
|Gary and Mary West
|Breeder
|Gary and Mary West Stables Inc.
|Pedigree
|Candy Ride (ARG) – Actress, by Tapit
|Auction Price
|$N/A
Hit Show Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure
Hit Show is off to a great start in his career. In six starts, Hit Show is 3-1-0 with an impressive $494,375 in career earnings.
Hit Show is a stalker, which means it will look to stay in the middle of the pack before making his move to the front.
Although 99 is one of the lower speed figures, the Belmont is a distance race, so running a consistent race from the middle may be advantageous.
|Career Record
|6 (3-1-0)
|Career Earnings
|$494,375
|Earnings Per Start
|$82,396
|Running Style
|Stalker
|Equibase Speed Figure
|99
Hit Show Horse Pedigree
|Candy Ride (ARG)
1999
|Ride The Rails (USA)
1991
|Cryptoclearance (USA)
1984
|Fappiano (USA)
1977
|Naval Orange (USA)
1975
|Herbalesian (USA)
1969
|Herbager (FR)
1956
|Alanesian (USA)
1954
|Candy Girl (ARG)
1990
|Candy Stripes (USA)
1982
|Blushing Groom (FR)
1974
|Bubble Company (FR)
1977
|City Girl (ARG)
1982
|Farnesio (ARG)
1974
|Cithara (ARG)
1975
|Actress (USA)
2014
|Tapit (USA)
2001
|Pulpit (USA)
1994
|A. P. Indy (USA)
1989
|Preach (USA)
1989
|Tap Your Heels (USA)
1996
|Unbridled (USA)
1987
|Ruby Slippers (USA)
1982
|Milwaukee Appeal (CAN)
2006
|Milwaukee Brew (USA)
1997
|Wild Again (USA)
1980
|Ask Anita (USA)
1990
|Appealing Forum (USA)
1999
|Open Forum (USA)
1994
|Appealing Inez (USA)
1989
Hit Show Past Performances and Results
Hit Show won two of its three starts as a two-year-old.
Hit Show’s three-year-old season started promising with a win at the Withers Stakes. Following a second-place finish at the Wood Memorial S., Hit Show stumbled at the Kentucky Derby, finishing fifth.
With better conditions and fewer horses than the Kentucky Derby, Hit Show should get a better trip, increasing its chances to finish in the money.
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Grade
|Finish
|Speed Figure
|Churchill Downs
|5/6/2023
|12
|Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1)
|1
|5
|95
|Aqueduct
|4/8/2023
|11
|Wood Memorial S. Presented by Resorts World Casino (Gr. 2)
|2
|2
|99
|Aqueduct
|2/11/2023
|9
|Withers Stakes (Gr. 3)
|3
|1
|93
|Oaklawn Park
|12/17/2022
|6
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|N/A
|1
|90
|Churchill Downs
|11/26/2022
|8
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|N/A
|4
|86
|Keeneland
|10/9/2022
|2
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|1
|81