The 2023 Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday, June 10, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. One of the horses looking to capture the third jewel of the Triple Crown is Hit Show. The three-year-old will look to improve on his fifth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. Here, we explore Hit Show’s odds to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes, along with his trainer, jockey, owner, pedigree, past performances, and horse racing stats.

Hit Show Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes

Which horse enters the Belmont Stakes as the favorite?

Forte opened as the morning line favorite, and the oddsmakers at BetOnline list his odds at +220. Forte, the morning line favorite at Churchill Downs, was unexpectedly scratched the morning of the Kentucky Derby.

Angel of Empire (+350) and Tapit Trice (+400) will be close to Forte’s odds by the time the race goes off on Saturday. Preakness winner National Treasure (+600) will look to capture his second Triple Crown race.

Running out of Gate No. 7 is Hit Show (+1000), a semi-long shot at 10-1 that will be used in many exotics because of its stalking ability.

Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds

Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play Forte +220 Angel of Empire +350 Tapit Trice +400 National Treasure +600 Arcangelo +850 Hit Show +1000 Red Route One +2000 Tapit Shoes +2500 Il Miracolo +5000

Hit Show Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Hit Show has one of the best teams behind him heading into the Belmont.

Jockey Manuel Franco won the Breeders Cup in 2020 on Tiz the Law. With over $129,213,514 in career earnings, Franco brings a veteran presence to Hit Show.

Hit Show is trained by Brad Cox, who also has Tapit Shoes and Angel of Empire in the race. A two-time winner of the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer, Cox’s horses won the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, and Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2021.

Hit Show was bred by Gary & Mary West Stables Inc. in Kentucky. He was sired by Candy Ride out of the Tapit mare Actress.

Horse Hit Show Post Position 7 Odds +1000 Jockey Manuel Franco Trainer Brad H. Cox Owner(s) Gary and Mary West Breeder Gary and Mary West Stables Inc. Pedigree Candy Ride (ARG) – Actress, by Tapit Auction Price $N/A

Hit Show Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Hit Show is off to a great start in his career. In six starts, Hit Show is 3-1-0 with an impressive $494,375 in career earnings.

Hit Show is a stalker, which means it will look to stay in the middle of the pack before making his move to the front.

Although 99 is one of the lower speed figures, the Belmont is a distance race, so running a consistent race from the middle may be advantageous.

Career Record 6 (3-1-0) Career Earnings $494,375 Earnings Per Start $82,396 Running Style Stalker Equibase Speed Figure 99

Hit Show Horse Pedigree

Candy Ride (ARG) 1999 Ride The Rails (USA) 1991 Cryptoclearance (USA) 1984 Fappiano (USA) 1977 Naval Orange (USA) 1975 Herbalesian (USA) 1969 Herbager (FR) 1956 Alanesian (USA) 1954 Candy Girl (ARG) 1990 Candy Stripes (USA) 1982 Blushing Groom (FR) 1974 Bubble Company (FR) 1977 City Girl (ARG) 1982 Farnesio (ARG) 1974 Cithara (ARG) 1975 Actress (USA) 2014 Tapit (USA) 2001 Pulpit (USA) 1994 A. P. Indy (USA) 1989 Preach (USA) 1989 Tap Your Heels (USA) 1996 Unbridled (USA) 1987 Ruby Slippers (USA) 1982 Milwaukee Appeal (CAN) 2006 Milwaukee Brew (USA) 1997 Wild Again (USA) 1980 Ask Anita (USA) 1990 Appealing Forum (USA) 1999 Open Forum (USA) 1994 Appealing Inez (USA) 1989

Hit Show Past Performances and Results

Hit Show won two of its three starts as a two-year-old.

Hit Show’s three-year-old season started promising with a win at the Withers Stakes. Following a second-place finish at the Wood Memorial S., Hit Show stumbled at the Kentucky Derby, finishing fifth.

With better conditions and fewer horses than the Kentucky Derby, Hit Show should get a better trip, increasing its chances to finish in the money.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure Churchill Downs 5/6/2023 12 Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1) 1 5 95 Aqueduct 4/8/2023 11 Wood Memorial S. Presented by Resorts World Casino (Gr. 2) 2 2 99 Aqueduct 2/11/2023 9 Withers Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 1 93 Oaklawn Park 12/17/2022 6 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 1 90 Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 8 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 4 86 Keeneland 10/9/2022 2 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 81