Horse Racing

Hit Show Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Hit Show horse

The 2023 Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday, June 10, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. One of the horses looking to capture the third jewel of the Triple Crown is Hit Show. The three-year-old will look to improve on his fifth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. Here, we explore Hit Show’s odds to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes, along with his trainer, jockey, owner, pedigree, past performances, and horse racing stats.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer

Hit Show Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes

Which horse enters the Belmont Stakes as the favorite?

Forte opened as the morning line favorite, and the oddsmakers at BetOnline list his odds at +220. Forte, the morning line favorite at Churchill Downs, was unexpectedly scratched the morning of the Kentucky Derby.

Angel of Empire (+350) and Tapit Trice (+400) will be close to Forte’s odds by the time the race goes off on Saturday. Preakness winner National Treasure (+600) will look to capture his second Triple Crown race.

Running out of Gate No. 7 is Hit Show (+1000), a semi-long shot at 10-1 that will be used in many exotics because of its stalking ability.

Check out the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds below via BetOnline.

Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play
Forte +220 BetOnline logo
Angel of Empire +350 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +400 BetOnline logo
National Treasure +600 BetOnline logo
Arcangelo +850 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +1000 BetOnline logo
Red Route One +2000 BetOnline logo
Tapit Shoes +2500 BetOnline logo
Il Miracolo +5000 BetOnline logo

Hit Show Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Hit Show has one of the best teams behind him heading into the Belmont.

Jockey Manuel Franco won the Breeders Cup in 2020 on Tiz the Law. With over $129,213,514 in career earnings, Franco brings a veteran presence to Hit Show.

Hit Show is trained by Brad Cox, who also has Tapit Shoes and Angel of Empire in the race. A two-time winner of the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer, Cox’s horses won the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, and Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2021.

Hit Show was bred by Gary & Mary West Stables Inc. in Kentucky. He was sired by Candy Ride out of the Tapit mare Actress.

Horse Hit Show
Post Position 7
Odds +1000
Jockey Manuel Franco
Trainer Brad H. Cox
Owner(s) Gary and Mary West
Breeder Gary and Mary West Stables Inc.
Pedigree Candy Ride (ARG) – Actress, by Tapit
Auction Price $N/A

Hit Show Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Hit Show is off to a great start in his career. In six starts, Hit Show is 3-1-0 with an impressive $494,375 in career earnings.

Hit Show is a stalker, which means it will look to stay in the middle of the pack before making his move to the front.

Although 99 is one of the lower speed figures, the Belmont is a distance race, so running a consistent race from the middle may be advantageous.

Career Record 6 (3-1-0)
Career Earnings $494,375
Earnings Per Start $82,396
Running Style Stalker
Equibase Speed Figure 99

Hit Show Horse Pedigree

Candy Ride (ARG)

1999

 Ride The Rails (USA)

1991

 Cryptoclearance (USA)

1984

 Fappiano (USA)

1977
Naval Orange (USA)

1975
Herbalesian (USA)

1969

 Herbager (FR)

1956
Alanesian (USA)

1954
Candy Girl (ARG)

1990

 Candy Stripes (USA)

1982

 Blushing Groom (FR)

1974
Bubble Company (FR)

1977
City Girl (ARG)

1982

 Farnesio (ARG)

1974
Cithara (ARG)

1975
Actress (USA)

2014

 Tapit (USA)

2001

 Pulpit (USA)

1994

 A. P. Indy (USA)

1989
Preach (USA)

1989
Tap Your Heels (USA)

1996

 Unbridled (USA)

1987
Ruby Slippers (USA)

1982
Milwaukee Appeal (CAN)

2006

 Milwaukee Brew (USA)

1997

 Wild Again (USA)

1980
Ask Anita (USA)

1990
Appealing Forum (USA)

1999

 Open Forum (USA)

1994
Appealing Inez (USA)

1989

Hit Show Past Performances and Results

Hit Show won two of its three starts as a two-year-old.

Hit Show’s three-year-old season started promising with a win at the Withers Stakes. Following a second-place finish at the Wood Memorial S., Hit Show stumbled at the Kentucky Derby, finishing fifth. 

With better conditions and fewer horses than the Kentucky Derby, Hit Show should get a better trip, increasing its chances to finish in the money.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure
Churchill Downs 5/6/2023 12 Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (Gr. 1) 1 5 95
Aqueduct 4/8/2023 11 Wood Memorial S. Presented by Resorts World Casino (Gr. 2) 2 2 99
Aqueduct 2/11/2023 9 Withers Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 1 93
Oaklawn Park 12/17/2022 6 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 1 90
Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 8 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 4 86
Keeneland 10/9/2022 2 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 81
Topics  
Horse Racing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To Horse Racing

Horse Racing
Red-Route-One-Work-Oaklawn-Park-03-27-23-005 (1)

Red Route One Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Past Performances

Author image Colin Lynch  •  1h
Horse Racing
Arcangelo-1090
Arcangelo Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Past Performances
Author image Colin Lynch  •  2h
Horse Racing
belmont stakes smoke
Belmont Stakes Air Quality: Will The Race Be Canceled If Smoke Doesn’t Clear?
Author image David Evans  •  21h
Horse Racing
arcangelo
Jeff Siegel Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Buying Big On Arcangelo
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 7 2023
Horse Racing
Start of the Belmont Stakes
TVG Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Forte, Arcangelo Provide Upside
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 7 2023
Horse Racing
Eddie Olczyk Kentucky Derby 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Two Phil’s & Reincarnate Best Suited For Off-Track
Ed Olczyk Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Back Hit Show & Tapit Trice, Fade Forte
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 7 2023
Horse Racing
belmont stakes 2
2023 Belmont Stakes Lineup: Horse and Jockey Colors & Silks Guide
Author image David Evans  •  20h
More News
Arrow to top