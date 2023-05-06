Hit Show’s odds to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby have shifted since morning line favorite Forte was scratched from the card. Find Hit Show’s odds to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby, plus his trainer, jockey, owner, pedigree, past performances, and horse racing stats.

While Hit Show flew under the radar during the Kentucky Derby qualifying series, he’s one of the best longshots in the field. After three horses were scratched, including morning line favorite Forte, the odds are starting to move in favor of longshots like Hit Show, who has shifted from 33-1 to 22-1 at BetOnline.

The colt has a strong pedigree and was bred to handle the Kentucky Derby race. He’s the son of Candy Ride and Actress, who is the daughter of Tapit. Just based on his pedigree, this colt will be getting a lot of action at Churchill Downs this weekend.

Hit Show Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Earlier this week, Hit Show opened at +3300 odds. Now that Forte is out, the colt’s odds have shortened to +2200. With the inside track at Churchill Downs, he’ll be one to watch in the Run for the Roses.

Other horses have seen their odds shorten since morning line favorite Forte was been scratched. Tapit Trice is the new favorite and leads the field with the best odds at +375. He’s followed by Angel of Empire (+500), Derma Sotogake (+800), Verifying (+1000) among the top Kentucky Derby contenders.

Check out the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.

Kentucky Derby Horses Kentucky Derby Odds Play Tapit Trice +375 Angel of Empire +500 Derma Sotogake +800 Verifying +1000 Mage +1000 Two Phil’s +1200 Kingsbarns +1200 Mandarin Hero +1400 Confidence Game +1600 Hit Show +2200 Reincarnate +2800 Disarm +3300 Rocket Can +4000 Cyclone Mischief +4000 Jace’s Road +5000 Sun Thunder +5000 Raise Cain +5000 King Russell +6600

Hit Show Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Another Brad Cox trained horse, Hit Show will be ridden by Manuel Franco at the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Cox is currently looking to win his second Kentucky Derby and has entered four horses this year including Hit Show, who will be running out of post position 1.

Horse Hit Show Post Position 1 Odds +2200 Points 60 Jockey Manuel Franco Trainer Brad H. Cox Owner(s) Gary and Mary West Breeder Gary and Mary West Stables Inc. Pedigree Candy Ride (ARG) – Actress, by Tapit Auction Price $N/A

Hit Show Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Despite having one of the slower speed figures in the field, Hit Show has strategically won three races in just five starts. The colt has earned $404,375 in his career and is among the best longshot bets at the Kentucky Derby.

The colt was bred for the Kentucky Derby at 1 ¼ mile distance. He may have pulled the dreaded 1 post position but his grinding type style will put him in contention. When other horses might fall off the pace late, Hit Show will have the speed and stamina to make a late push.

Check out Hit Show’s horse racing stats below.

Career Record 5 (3-1-0) Career Earnings $404,375 Earnings Per Start $80,875 Running Style Stalker Equibase Speed Figure 99

Hit Show Horse Pedigree

Candy Ride (ARG) 1999 Ride The Rails (USA) 1991 Cryptoclearance (USA) 1984 Fappiano (USA) 1977 Naval Orange (USA) 1975 Herbalesian (USA) 1969 Herbager (FR) 1956 Alanesian (USA) 1954 Candy Girl (ARG) 1990 Candy Stripes (USA) 1982 Blushing Groom (FR) 1974 Bubble Company (FR) 1977 City Girl (ARG) 1982 Farnesio (ARG) 1974 Cithara (ARG) 1975 Actress (USA) 2014 Tapit (USA) 2001 Pulpit (USA) 1994 A. P. Indy (USA) 1989 Preach (USA) 1989 Tap Your Heels (USA) 1996 Unbridled (USA) 1987 Ruby Slippers (USA) 1982 Milwaukee Appeal (CAN) 2006 Milwaukee Brew (USA) 1997 Wild Again (USA) 1980 Ask Anita (USA) 1990 Appealing Forum (USA) 1999 Open Forum (USA) 1994 Appealing Inez (USA) 1989

Hit Show Past Performances and Results

Hit Show has an impressive three wins in five starts including a Graded 3 stakes victory. The colt has history at Churchill Downs, running at the Allowance Optional Claiming, where he finished fourth. The experience on the track could serve him well, especially in a crowded field.

Hit Show is coming off a second place finish at the Wood Memorial S. Presented by Resorts World Casino Graded 2 Stakes.

Check out Hit Show’s past performances and results below.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure Aqueduct 4/8/2023 11 Wood Memorial S. Presented by Resorts World Casino (Gr. 2) 2 2 99 Aqueduct 2/11/2023 9 Withers Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 1 93 Oaklawn Park 12/17/2022 6 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 1 90 Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 8 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 4 86 Keeneland 10/9/2022 2 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 81

