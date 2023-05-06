Hit Show’s odds to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby have shifted since morning line favorite Forte was scratched from the card. Find Hit Show’s odds to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby, plus his trainer, jockey, owner, pedigree, past performances, and horse racing stats.
While Hit Show flew under the radar during the Kentucky Derby qualifying series, he’s one of the best longshots in the field. After three horses were scratched, including morning line favorite Forte, the odds are starting to move in favor of longshots like Hit Show, who has shifted from 33-1 to 22-1 at BetOnline.
The colt has a strong pedigree and was bred to handle the Kentucky Derby race. He’s the son of Candy Ride and Actress, who is the daughter of Tapit. Just based on his pedigree, this colt will be getting a lot of action at Churchill Downs this weekend.
Hit Show Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby
Earlier this week, Hit Show opened at +3300 odds. Now that Forte is out, the colt’s odds have shortened to +2200. With the inside track at Churchill Downs, he’ll be one to watch in the Run for the Roses.
Other horses have seen their odds shorten since morning line favorite Forte was been scratched. Tapit Trice is the new favorite and leads the field with the best odds at +375. He’s followed by Angel of Empire (+500), Derma Sotogake (+800), Verifying (+1000) among the top Kentucky Derby contenders.
Check out the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.
|Kentucky Derby Horses
|Kentucky Derby Odds
|Play
|Tapit Trice
|+375
|Angel of Empire
|+500
|Derma Sotogake
|+800
|Verifying
|+1000
|Mage
|+1000
|Two Phil’s
|+1200
|Kingsbarns
|+1200
|Mandarin Hero
|+1400
|Confidence Game
|+1600
|Hit Show
|+2200
|Reincarnate
|+2800
|Disarm
|+3300
|Rocket Can
|+4000
|Cyclone Mischief
|+4000
|Jace’s Road
|+5000
|Sun Thunder
|+5000
|Raise Cain
|+5000
|King Russell
|+6600
Hit Show Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price
Another Brad Cox trained horse, Hit Show will be ridden by Manuel Franco at the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Cox is currently looking to win his second Kentucky Derby and has entered four horses this year including Hit Show, who will be running out of post position 1.
|Horse
|Hit Show
|Post Position
|1
|Odds
|+2200
|Points
|60
|Jockey
|Manuel Franco
|Trainer
|Brad H. Cox
|Owner(s)
|Gary and Mary West
|Breeder
|Gary and Mary West Stables Inc.
|Pedigree
|Candy Ride (ARG) – Actress, by Tapit
|Auction Price
|$N/A
Hit Show Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure
Despite having one of the slower speed figures in the field, Hit Show has strategically won three races in just five starts. The colt has earned $404,375 in his career and is among the best longshot bets at the Kentucky Derby.
The colt was bred for the Kentucky Derby at 1 ¼ mile distance. He may have pulled the dreaded 1 post position but his grinding type style will put him in contention. When other horses might fall off the pace late, Hit Show will have the speed and stamina to make a late push.
Check out Hit Show’s horse racing stats below.
|Career Record
|5 (3-1-0)
|Career Earnings
|$404,375
|Earnings Per Start
|$80,875
|Running Style
|Stalker
|Equibase Speed Figure
|99
Hit Show Horse Pedigree
|Candy Ride (ARG)
1999
|Ride The Rails (USA)
1991
|Cryptoclearance (USA)
1984
|Fappiano (USA)
1977
|Naval Orange (USA)
1975
|Herbalesian (USA)
1969
|Herbager (FR)
1956
|Alanesian (USA)
1954
|Candy Girl (ARG)
1990
|Candy Stripes (USA)
1982
|Blushing Groom (FR)
1974
|Bubble Company (FR)
1977
|City Girl (ARG)
1982
|Farnesio (ARG)
1974
|Cithara (ARG)
1975
|Actress (USA)
2014
|Tapit (USA)
2001
|Pulpit (USA)
1994
|A. P. Indy (USA)
1989
|Preach (USA)
1989
|Tap Your Heels (USA)
1996
|Unbridled (USA)
1987
|Ruby Slippers (USA)
1982
|Milwaukee Appeal (CAN)
2006
|Milwaukee Brew (USA)
1997
|Wild Again (USA)
1980
|Ask Anita (USA)
1990
|Appealing Forum (USA)
1999
|Open Forum (USA)
1994
|Appealing Inez (USA)
1989
Hit Show Past Performances and Results
Hit Show has an impressive three wins in five starts including a Graded 3 stakes victory. The colt has history at Churchill Downs, running at the Allowance Optional Claiming, where he finished fourth. The experience on the track could serve him well, especially in a crowded field.
Hit Show is coming off a second place finish at the Wood Memorial S. Presented by Resorts World Casino Graded 2 Stakes.
Check out Hit Show’s past performances and results below.
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Grade
|Finish
|Speed Figure
|Aqueduct
|4/8/2023
|11
|Wood Memorial S. Presented by Resorts World Casino (Gr. 2)
|2
|2
|99
|Aqueduct
|2/11/2023
|9
|Withers Stakes (Gr. 3)
|3
|1
|93
|Oaklawn Park
|12/17/2022
|6
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|N/A
|1
|90
|Churchill Downs
|11/26/2022
|8
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|N/A
|4
|86
|Keeneland
|10/9/2022
|2
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|1
|81
Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Discover Best Horse Racing Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Kentucky Derby Betting Guide – Compare Best Kentucky Derby Betting Sites in 2023.
- Kentucky Derby Expert Guide – Learn How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby in 2023.
- The Latest Kentucky Derby Odds – Compare Top Racebooks Offering Kentucky Derby Odds.
- Free Kentucky Derby Picks – Check out Kentucky Derby Expert Picks and Predictions.