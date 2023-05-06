Horse Racing


Gia Nguyen



Hit Show’s odds to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby have shifted since morning line favorite Forte was scratched from the card. Find Hit Show’s odds to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby, plus his trainer, jockey, owner, pedigree, past performances, and horse racing stats.

While Hit Show flew under the radar during the Kentucky Derby qualifying series, he’s one of the best longshots in the field. After three horses were scratched, including morning line favorite Forte, the odds are starting to move in favor of longshots like Hit Show, who has shifted from 33-1 to 22-1 at BetOnline.

The colt has a strong pedigree and was bred to handle the Kentucky Derby race. He’s the son of Candy Ride and Actress, who is the daughter of Tapit. Just based on his pedigree, this colt will be getting a lot of action at Churchill Downs this weekend.

Hit Show Odds To Win The 2023 Kentucky Derby

Earlier this week, Hit Show opened at +3300 odds. Now that Forte is out, the colt’s odds have shortened to +2200. With the inside track at Churchill Downs, he’ll be one to watch in the Run for the Roses.

Other horses have seen their odds shorten since morning line favorite Forte was been scratched. Tapit Trice is the new favorite and leads the field with the best odds at +375. He’s followed by Angel of Empire (+500), Derma Sotogake (+800), Verifying (+1000) among the top Kentucky Derby contenders.

Check out the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.

Kentucky Derby Horses Kentucky Derby Odds Play
Tapit Trice +375 BetOnline logo
Angel of Empire +500 BetOnline logo
Derma Sotogake +800 BetOnline logo
Verifying +1000 BetOnline logo
Mage +1000 BetOnline logo
Two Phil’s +1200 BetOnline logo
Kingsbarns +1200 BetOnline logo
Mandarin Hero +1400 BetOnline logo
Confidence Game +1600 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +2200 BetOnline logo
Reincarnate +2800 BetOnline logo
Disarm +3300 BetOnline logo
Rocket Can +4000 BetOnline logo
Cyclone Mischief +4000 BetOnline logo
Jace’s Road +5000 BetOnline logo
Sun Thunder +5000 BetOnline logo
Raise Cain +5000 BetOnline logo
King Russell +6600 BetOnline logo

Hit Show Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Another Brad Cox trained horse, Hit Show will be ridden by Manuel Franco at the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Cox is currently looking to win his second Kentucky Derby and has entered four horses this year including Hit Show, who will be running out of post position 1.

Horse Hit Show
Post Position 1
Odds +2200
Points 60
Jockey Manuel Franco
Trainer Brad H. Cox
Owner(s) Gary and Mary West
Breeder Gary and Mary West Stables Inc.
Pedigree Candy Ride (ARG) – Actress, by Tapit
Auction Price $N/A

Hit Show Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Despite having one of the slower speed figures in the field, Hit Show has strategically won three races in just five starts. The colt has earned $404,375 in his career and is among the best longshot bets at the Kentucky Derby.

The colt was bred for the Kentucky Derby at 1 ¼ mile distance. He may have pulled the dreaded 1 post position but his grinding type style will put him in contention. When other horses might fall off the pace late, Hit Show will have the speed and stamina to make a late push.

Check out Hit Show’s horse racing stats below.

Career Record 5 (3-1-0)
Career Earnings $404,375
Earnings Per Start $80,875
Running Style Stalker
Equibase Speed Figure 99

Hit Show Horse Pedigree

Candy Ride (ARG)

1999

 Ride The Rails (USA)

1991

 Cryptoclearance (USA)

1984

 Fappiano (USA)

1977
Naval Orange (USA)

1975
Herbalesian (USA)

1969

 Herbager (FR)

1956
Alanesian (USA)

1954
Candy Girl (ARG)

1990

 Candy Stripes (USA)

1982

 Blushing Groom (FR)

1974
Bubble Company (FR)

1977
City Girl (ARG)

1982

 Farnesio (ARG)

1974
Cithara (ARG)

1975
Actress (USA)

2014

 Tapit (USA)

2001

 Pulpit (USA)

1994

 A. P. Indy (USA)

1989
Preach (USA)

1989
Tap Your Heels (USA)

1996

 Unbridled (USA)

1987
Ruby Slippers (USA)

1982
Milwaukee Appeal (CAN)

2006

 Milwaukee Brew (USA)

1997

 Wild Again (USA)

1980
Ask Anita (USA)

1990
Appealing Forum (USA)

1999

 Open Forum (USA)

1994
Appealing Inez (USA)

1989

Hit Show Past Performances and Results

Hit Show has an impressive three wins in five starts including a Graded 3 stakes victory. The colt has history at Churchill Downs, running at the Allowance Optional Claiming, where he finished fourth. The experience on the track could serve him well, especially in a crowded field.

Hit Show is coming off a second place finish at the Wood Memorial S. Presented by Resorts World Casino Graded 2 Stakes.

Check out Hit Show’s past performances and results below.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Speed Figure
Aqueduct 4/8/2023 11 Wood Memorial S. Presented by Resorts World Casino (Gr. 2) 2 2 99
Aqueduct 2/11/2023 9 Withers Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 1 93
Oaklawn Park 12/17/2022 6 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 1 90
Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 8 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 4 86
Keeneland 10/9/2022 2 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 81

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing Kentucky Derby
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

