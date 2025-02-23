NHL News and Rumors

Hockey is hot, baseball is not on ESPN

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Championship Game

One of the more interesting stories this past week regarded the American sports television giant, ESPN. Over the past week, we have seen amazing resurgence with hockey, and bad news regarding baseball.

First. let’s get to hockey, where ESPN had remarkable television ratings for The Four Nations Faceoff final between Canada and the United States at the Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday. A total of 9.3 million viewers watched Canada beat the United States 3-2 in overtime on a game-winning goal by reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers. This was the most viewed sporting event on ESPN+ (not including the National Football League) and the most viewed sporting event (besides the National Football League or College Football) since 2004. Twenty-one years ago ESPN had strong ratings for the 2004 NBA Finals as the Detroit Pistons beat the Los Angeles Lakers four games to one. It should be noted that the series was shown on ABC, which owns ESPN.

The game between Canada and the United States had significant drama, partially because of the political landscape in North America over the last month. The Americans have levied tariffs on Canada which has decreased the positive relationship between the two countries, and American President has regularly stated his desire to see Canada as the 51st state, which has not been popular at all among Canadians. The Canadian win over the United States on Thursday was very significant for a nation, where hockey has historically been an integral and necessary part of its national identity.

Also this past week, according to Reuters, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday it is opting out of its contract with ESPN starting in 2026 for three years through to 2028. MLB did not want to renegotiate its contract with ESPN, and was not “pleased with the minimal coverage that MLB has received on ESPN’s platforms over the past several years outside of the actual live game coverage.” The platforms include Sportscenter, where the focus is the NFL and NBA over MLB. In terms of live game coverage, MLB has been seen on ESPN since 1990, with a signature game played in prime time every Sunday night.

Topics  
ESPN MLB News and Rumors NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Connor McDavid

X reacts to Canada winning 2025 Four Nations Faceoff

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 21 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Sam Reinhart 1
Canada to face United States in 2025 Four Nations Faceoff final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 18 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Jake Guentzel
United States and Finland win at 2025 Four Nations Faceoff
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 16 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Matthew Tkachuk
USA pound Finland at the Four Nations Face Off
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 14 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers
Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin named NHL first star of the week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 4 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Ryan Hartman
NHL suspends Wild right winger Ryan Hartman 10 games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 4 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22907223_168396541_lowres-2
Jonathan Quick wins 400th NHL game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 3 2025
More News
Arrow to top