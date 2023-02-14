NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner knows a thing or two about winning and losing Super Bowls.

He won one and lost two Super Bowls in his career with his most successful season being in 1999 when he was crowned the NFL MVP, Super Bowl Champion, and Super Bowl MVP as a member of the 1999-2000 St. Louis Rams better known as the “Greatest Show On Turf”.

His two Super Bowl losses came later in his career in 2002 and 2009.

Because he has lived both realities, Warner took to social media to calm the negative chatter around the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss in Super Bowl 57.

What Warner Said

Warner wrote:

“People taking shots at a team that LOST in the SB is one of the weakest thing[s] I see on here from a sports perspective…. the 2nd best team in the world, that could have easily won & ppl talking crap!! I lost 2, but man I’ll take getting there & being called a bum by some1 any day!”

Warner Is Not Wrong

The NFL consists of 32 teams, and only two make it to the Super Bowl.

Everyone else is sitting at home watching the game.

It is an honor to be the conference champion and representative in the Super Bowl.

Players are tremendous competitors and are motivated to win the big game, but it should not be overlooked what an accomplishment it is to get there.

Only recently do fans view what the Buffalo Bills teams of the 1990s did as a success story.

They made it to the Super Bowl in four consecutive seasons from 1991 to 1994.

The elusive championship never came, but the consistency and grit required to accomplish that is amazing and worthy of praise.

The 2022 Eagles Are Winners

The 2022 Philadelphia Eagles were winners from the get-go.

They ticked off eight straight wins before losing their first game of the season in Week 10.

That is commendable for a young team with a second-year head coach.

It is very hard to get back to the Super Bowl, but if any team can do it, it is the Eagles.

They will learn from the 2023 Super Bowl experience and get better.

Though only one winner is crowned on Super Bowl Sunday, the reality is that both teams are winners for grinding through an 18-week regular season and playoffs to get there.