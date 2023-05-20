Tennis News and Rumors

Holger Rune Continues To Dominate On Clay, Earns Spot In Italian Open Final

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Holger Rune

Holger Rune, the No. 7 player in the world, is proving that Carlos Alcaraz is not the only 20-year-old tennis sensation on the ATP circuit.

Rune had no letdowns after beating World No. 1 Novak Djokovic days ago; he outlasted No. 4 Casper Ruud in three sets on Saturday.

It was a curious match that had Ruud up a set and a break when Rune took a medical timeout to get treatment for his shoulder.

What Happened Next

The normally calm Ruud traditionally shows little emotion.

That was not the case as Rune elevated his game after the timeout and Ruud committed unforced errors.

Ruud also had an uncharacteristic angry interaction with the umpire implying that Rune may not have been injured.

In the end, Ruud lost his rhythm and confidence.

This is the era of evaluating the player’s handshakes at the net so all eyes were on Ruud and Rune after witnessing Ruud’s anger earlier in the match.

Ruud exchanged pleasantries with Rune, and all seemed to end well.

Who Will Rune Plays Next?

Rune punched his ticket to the Italian Open final where he will face the winner of the Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5) and Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) match.

There is no love lost between these two players, and despite the fact that Medvedev calls himself a hard-court player, he is playing well on the Italian clay.

Who Is The Favorite At Roland Garros?

With 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal opting out of Roland Garros, any of these four guys could be in a position to advance far through the draw.

It is also hard to overlook Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic who both lost early in this tournament.

That is a mixed blessing as it eliminates the possibility of earning a confidence-boosting Masters 1000 title going into Paris, but it also allows for rest before the French Open officially begins on May 28.

How Will Players Be Seeded At Roland Garros?

What the French Open decides to do with player rankings and seeds remains to be seen.

The draw is announced on May 25.

Carlos Alcaraz becomes the No. 1 player in the world on May 22, but his early loss to a player outside the Top 100 in Rome raises questions if the tournament will give Novak Djokovic the top seed.

Normally, the French Open sticks with the ATP ranking system so Alcaraz could prevail as the top seed.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open

Dominic Thiem, Who Lost 2 French Open Finals To Rafael Nadal, Gets Nadal’s 2023 French Open Spot

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 19 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open
Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Roland Garros Due To Injury Suffered During Armed Robbery On May 1
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek Confirms Thigh Injury, Participation At Roland Garros Is Up In The Air
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
How to Bet on Rafael Nadal at French Open 2022 | Rafael Nadal French Open Odds
Rafael Nadal Announces That He Will Skip Roland Garros, Take Break From Tennis
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula Coco Gauff
Will Jessica Pegula And Coco Gauff Win Maiden Grand Slam In Doubles Or Singles?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 17 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Rafael Nadal Schedules Thursday Press Conference Amid Reports He Will Withdraw From French Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 17 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
how to bet on novak djokovic at french open 2022
Holger Rune Ousts Novak Djokovic In 3 Set Italian Open Quarterfinal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top