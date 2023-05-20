Holger Rune, the No. 7 player in the world, is proving that Carlos Alcaraz is not the only 20-year-old tennis sensation on the ATP circuit.

Rune had no letdowns after beating World No. 1 Novak Djokovic days ago; he outlasted No. 4 Casper Ruud in three sets on Saturday.

It was a curious match that had Ruud up a set and a break when Rune took a medical timeout to get treatment for his shoulder.

What Happened Next

The normally calm Ruud traditionally shows little emotion.

That was not the case as Rune elevated his game after the timeout and Ruud committed unforced errors.

Ruud also had an uncharacteristic angry interaction with the umpire implying that Rune may not have been injured.

In the end, Ruud lost his rhythm and confidence.

This is the era of evaluating the player’s handshakes at the net so all eyes were on Ruud and Rune after witnessing Ruud’s anger earlier in the match.

Holger Rune & Casper Ruud share a pretty nice handshake in Rome Now this is what you love to see. The two biggest Scandinavian men in tennis setting their differences aside Both of them are paving the way for Scandinavian tennis. 🇩🇰❤️🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/egeu7XPH6o — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 20, 2023

Ruud exchanged pleasantries with Rune, and all seemed to end well.

Holger Rune on beating Ruud: “I played some of my best tennis in a period of the matches. 1st against Novak, then Casper. Such difficult players to play, I had to find my best tennis. I actually didn’t find it today, only at the end.” pic.twitter.com/BOKGHqyduF — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 20, 2023

Who Will Rune Plays Next?

Rune punched his ticket to the Italian Open final where he will face the winner of the Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5) and Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) match.

There is no love lost between these two players, and despite the fact that Medvedev calls himself a hard-court player, he is playing well on the Italian clay.

Who Is The Favorite At Roland Garros?

With 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal opting out of Roland Garros, any of these four guys could be in a position to advance far through the draw.

It is also hard to overlook Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic who both lost early in this tournament.

That is a mixed blessing as it eliminates the possibility of earning a confidence-boosting Masters 1000 title going into Paris, but it also allows for rest before the French Open officially begins on May 28.

How Will Players Be Seeded At Roland Garros?

What the French Open decides to do with player rankings and seeds remains to be seen.

The draw is announced on May 25.

Carlos Alcaraz becomes the No. 1 player in the world on May 22, but his early loss to a player outside the Top 100 in Rome raises questions if the tournament will give Novak Djokovic the top seed.

Normally, the French Open sticks with the ATP ranking system so Alcaraz could prevail as the top seed.

