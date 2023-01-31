Homa is California cool after win in San Diego

There’s something about Max Homa that makes you smile, something that makes him standout from his fellow PGA Tour brethren.

It’s a California Cool – if you know it, you know it – and never was that characteristic, with that easy-going smile, more on display than on Saturday when came from five strokes down entering the final round and then held off a stellar field for a win at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

You see, Homa is from Los Angeles, played golf at Cal-Berkeley, and he’s captured four of his six career wins in tournaments played in the Golden State. That’s what you call holding home court.

Homa fashioned a closing six-under-par 66 on the South Course and an overall 13-under to beat Keegan Bradley by two strokes.

Max Homa Is The PGA Tour’s Next Star

Homa has a burgeoning presence on Twitter, where he tweets some seriously funny stuff, and even took on the role of guinea pig this week when he was mic’ed up for a television interview while playing the 13th hole in Friday’s third round.

“The results help you kind of build that foundation,” Homa said. “I like to say dumb things and make dumb jokes and observe weird stuff and tweet about it. You know, kid, I guess.

“But when I work, when I practice and I play tournaments, this is what I love. I love what today was. It was incredible. So I don’t think anything’s changed too much. The confidence is becoming more steady.”

Homa was nonchalant when doing the interview and said he enjoyed giving fans some insight into the mind of a Tour player in the heat of battle. Somehow, he made the experience seem like a walk in the park.

“That was definitely nice to win doing that (Friday), Homa said. “It was 20 minutes, it was not invasive … I thought it was great to look into, push the envelope for the fans.”

Based on his record in California, Homa should be one of the favorites when the U.S. Open is contested at the Los Angeles Country Club in June.