Home Run Derby 2022: Odds, Predictions, and Expert MLB Picks

MLBHeading into Monday’s Home Run Derby, Pete Alonso is the favorite to pull off a three-peat at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. At +200 odds, the Mets’ slugger has a 33 percent chance of winning and becoming the first MLB player to win three consecutive Home Run Derbys. Scroll down below for a breakdown of the Home Run Derby 2022 odds, along with our predictions and expert MLB picks for the All-Star festivities at Dodger Stadium.

How to Watch Home Run Derby 2022 — MLB Betting Guide

⚾ MLB All-Star Weekend: Home Run Derby 2022

Home Run Derby 2022 📅 Home Run Derby 2022 Date: Monday, July 18, 2022

Monday, July 18, 2022 🏆 Home Run Derby 2021 Winner: Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso 🕙 Start Time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🏟 Stadium: Dodgers Stadium | Los Angeles, California

Dodgers Stadium | Los Angeles, California 🎲 Home Run Derby Odds: Pete Alonso +200 | Kyle Schwarber +350 | Ronald Acuna Jr. +600

MLB Home Run Derby 2022 Odds | Odds to Win MLB Home Run Derby 2022

Dodger Stadium will host the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby.

This year, the contestants will range from a 21-year-old rookie to a 42-year-old legend.

St. Louis Cardinals’ legend Albert Pujols received an honorary invite to the 2022 Home Run Derby despite hitting just six home runs this year. The 42-year-old has hit 685 career home runs, the most by any active player and the fifth-most all time.

Meanwhile, Seattle Mariners’ rookie Julio Rodriguez will be the youngest participant at age 21. Rodriguez has set the MLB on fire since joining the big leagues, clubbing 16 home runs in his first 91 career games.

Meanwhile, there’s a chance that Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso will be making history on Monday.

According to the best offshore betting sites, Alonso will enter Dodger Stadium as the clear Home Run Derby betting favorite with +200 odds. In the midst of one of his best all-around seasons, the Mets’ slugger is hitting a career-high .268 with 23 home runs heading into the MLB All-Star Break. He won the last two Derbys in 2019 and 2021.

Another raw-power slugger, Kyle Schwarber is near the top of the Home Run Derby odds list at +350 odds.

Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna Jr, Corey Seager, and Jose Ramirez are among the other players taking the field for the Derby at Dodger Stadium.

Check out the MLB Home Run Derby 2022 odds for every contestant below.

Home Run Derby Contestants Home Run Derby Odds Play Pete Alonso +200 Kyle Schwarber +350 Ronald Acuna Jr. +600 Juan Soto +625 Julio Rodriguez +900 Corey Seager +1000 Jose Ramirez +1200 Albert Pujols +1800

MLB Home Run Derby 2022 Picks and predictions

No one is hitting the baseball farther than Ronald Acuna Jr. this season. The Atlanta Braves’ slugger leads the majors this season with the longest average home run distance at 437 feet. Acuna has managed to hit one of the 10 furthest balls this season at 464 feet. Statistically, he’s always been at the top of the leaderboard for the longest home run. Last season, Acuna launched a ball 481 feet.

There are only a few MLB players capable of hitting 500-foot home runs and Acuna is one of them. While he will be tasked with dethroning Alonso in the first round, it might be best to get to the former champion before heats up.

Acuna Jr. has only hit eight home runs this year as he makes his way back from injury but the former NL MVP candidate flashed his power in 2019 by hitting 41 home runs in his only full MLB campaign.

If Acuna can get past Alonso, he will have as good a chance as anyone to win the 2022 Home Derby.

Take Ronald Acuna to win the 2022 Home Run Derby.

