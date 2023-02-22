Golf News and Rumors

Honda Classic 2023: Best Longshot Bets Include +6500 Golf Picks

Gia Nguyen
The PGA Tour heads to Florida for the 2023 Honda Classic this weekend. After the Genesis Invitational and two weeks of elevated events, many of the world’s top golfers will be sitting out the Honda Classic this week. Only three top-25 players are in action: Shane Lowry, Billy Horschel, and odds-on favorite Sungjae Im. As a result, the Honda Classic field will be relatively thin at PGA National Members Club, meaning it will be anyone’s tournament to win.

Best Honda Classic Longshot Bets

Despite the weak field, there are some golfers that the oddsmakers are overlooking this weekend.

According to the top online sportsbooks, Im is considered a heavy favorite to win the 2023 Honda Classic. He leads with the best odds to win the Honda Classic at +900. Meanwhile, the rest of the field are considered longshots with the next best odds coming in at +2500.

Check out the list below for the best long shots at the Honda Classic this weekend.

1. Billy Horschel +2500

While Horschel has the second-best odds to win, at +2500 he is still considered a longshot to win this event.

That’s pretty good value for someone that has one of the best track records at the Honda Classic. Horschel has previously played here 10 times, racking up four top-16 finishes or better.

He’ll also carry some good momentum into this tournament.

The world No. 21 has been playing well this season. He tallied a T30 at the Sentry Tournament of Championships and a T32 at the Phoenix Open.

Even though he missed the cut last weekend at the Genesis Invitational, Horschel heads back to his home state of Florida where he has played some of the best golf in his career, making this a strong bounce-back spot for him.

Take Billy Horschel to win the 2023 Honda Classic.

Bet on Billy Horschel (+2500) at BetOnline

2. Danny Willett +6000

Danny Willett only has one PGA Tour win under his belt winning the Masters in 2016. While he’s tallied a few wins on the European Tour, he hasn’t quite cracked the formula with the PGA. Back in September, Willett was close to his second win but was two putts short at the Fortinet Championship.

After playing in the Genesis Invitational last weekend finishing 18 against on the strongest fields of the year, Willett will head to Florida confident in his game. He gained 5.8 strokes from tee to green at the Genesis Invitational.

A similar performance should put Willett in contention to win this week’s lower-level PGA Tour event.

Take Danny Willett to win the 2023 Honda Classic below.

Bet on Danny Willett (+6000) at BetOnline

3. Hayden Buckley +6500

Hayden Buckley is ready for his moment in the spotlight.

He won the Korn Ferry Tour event last year against a competitive field.

Buckley beat out Taylor Montgomery in a playoff at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. That tournament featured a strong field that included the likes of Mito Pereira, Taylor Pendrith, Brandon Wu and Callum Tarren.

Buckley also finished second at the Sony Open and seems to be on the cusp of his first PGA Tour win.

Take Hayden Buckley to win below.

Bet on Hayden Buckley (+6500) at BetOnline
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
