Honda Classic 2023 Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks

The 2023 Honda Classic will swing into action this week from the PGA National Champions Course located in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA.

There will be a stellar field at the Honda Classic this week with some big names in the world of golf featuring. Sungjae Im, Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry and Matt Kuchar are among the players that will head to Florida on Thursday and take the PGA Tour to the southeast of America.

The Honda Classic betting market is led by heavy favorite Sunjae Im (+800), with Shane Lowry (+1600) and Matt Kuchar (+2200) favored by the best sports betting apps. They are the three feavorites to have a strong week here in Florida and are odds on to be at the top of the leaderboard after four rounds come Sunday evening.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: Honda Classic 2023

Honda Classic 2023 📅 Honda Classic Open Date: Thursday, Feb 23, 2023

Thursday, Feb 23, 2023 🏆 The Honda Classic 2022 Winner: Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 Honda Classic Purse: $8,400,000

$8,400,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: PGA National Champions Course – PGA National Resort | Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA

PGA National Champions Course – PGA National Resort | Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA 🎲 The Honda Classic Odds: Sungjae Im +800 | Shane Lowry +1600 | Matt Kuchar +2200 | Min Woo Lee +2200

The Honda Classic Odds | Odds to Win The Honda Classic 2023

After a strong start to the 2023 PGA Tour season and a brilliant year last year, Sungjae Im starts the weekend as a heavy favorite at +800 odds to win the Honda Classic. Shane Lowry is next in line in the bettting and is priced at +1600 this week after a strong week last week at the Genesis Invitational Open. Matt Kuchar makes up the top three in the betting after a Top 5 finish last week in California.

Sepp Straka comes to the PGA National Champions Course again this year looking to defend his title that he won 12 months ago. Her is priced at around +4000 to go back-to-back this week and win his second successive Honda Classic event.

Jon Rahm moved back to world no.1 in the Official World Golf Rankings after his third win of the year last week. However, he takes a well deserved break this week and won’t feature at the 2023 Honda Classic.

The 2023 Honda Classic field is wide open with a bunch of players who are more than capable of winning on their day. It is proving to be quite difficult to predict who will come out on top this week and who will overcome the famous ‘Bear Trap’.

Sungjae Im @ +800

@ +800 Shane Lowry @ +1600

@ +1600 Matt Kuchar @ +2200

@ +2200 Min Woo Lee @ +2200

@ +2200 Denny McCarthy @ +2500

@ +2500 Alex Noren @ +2500

@ +2500 Chris Kirk @ +2500

@ +2500 Billy Horschel @ +2800

@ +2800 Aaron Wise @ +3000

@ +3000 Thomas Detry @ +3000

@ +3000 Harris English @ +3300

@ +3300 JT Poston @ +3500

@ +3500 Cameron Davis @ +4000

@ +4000 Adrian Meronk @ +4000

@ +4000 Christian Bezuidenhout @ +4000

@ +4000 Sepp Straka @ +4000

@ +4000 Taylor Pendrith @ +4000

@ +4000 Jhonattan Vegas @ +4500

@ +4500 Patrick Rodgers @ +4500

@ +4500 Garrick Higgo @ +4500

The Honda Classic 2023 Picks and Predictions

All eyes will be on Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im and Matt Kuchar as the three betting favorites this week. However, we can see Billy Horschel (+2800) picking up his first win of the 2022/23 PGA Tour season this week in Florida.

The 36-year-old had a reasonably strong season on the PGA Tour last year and will be hopefully of a successful return to his home state of Florida this week for the Honda Classic.

Horschel’s last win came in June of last year where he triumphed at the Memorial Tournament. He won that day at a canter, which we all know he is capable of doing at any given moment. When he’s at his best, Horschel really is tough to stop.

The seven-time PGA Tour winner is super consistent and is a joy to watch when at his best. It is only a matter of time until the West Ham United fan wins for the first time on the PGA Tour this year. Here at The Sports Daily, we can see it being this week.

Take Billy Horschel to win for the first time this season and capture the Honda Classic this week from PGA National Champions Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

