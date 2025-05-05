In an interesting turn of events hours before the red carpet opens at the 2025 Met Gala, LeBron James, honorary chair, announces he will not attend.

James is citing the knee injury he sustained in the Los Angeles Lakers April 30 game as the reason he will not attend. His wife, Savannah, plans to attend the event without him.

There are more questions than answers about James’s change of plans. Is the knee injury more serious than reported? Is retirement on the table?

Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the… — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 5, 2025

This is not just a celebrity who opts not to go to an event due to illness or another reason. James is an honorary chairperson so he was expected to be an active part of the event which has a menswear theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” for the first time since 2003.

Met Gala Details

The Met Gala is the first Monday in May. There is plenty of mystique around the event as the guest list is not released in advance. Sports figures are always involved or attending the event.

The 2023 Met Gala was notorious for bringing out the tennis community in support of Roger Federer who was a co-chair. Newly retired tennis legend Serena Williams surprised the world by debuting her baby bump at the 2023 event and is expected to be in attendance again this year.

Stream the Met Gala arrivals live on YouTube at 6 PM EDT. Celebrity red carpet arrivals happen between 5:30 and 8 PM.

Over-the-top costuming is part of the art-inspired focus for the evening with the proceeds benefitting charity. This year, a mind-boggling $31 million is expected to be raised.