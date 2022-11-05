The 2022 Breeders’ Cup features one of the most exciting and deep fields at Keeneland Racetrack this weekend.

Morning line favorite Flightline is projected to win the Classic by a landslide, but a horse racing betting model has revealed value on a few longshot horses, including 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike.

According to the betting model, while Flightline is still expected to win, Taiba and Rich Strike have the best chance to pull off an upset and offer the most value to Breeders Cup bettors.

Horse Racing Models Likes Taiba and Rich Strike

Flightline is the clear favorite heading into the Breeders’ Cup classic, but horse racing fans can still find value on other longshot horses like Hot Rod Charlie, Taiba, and Rich Strike.

According to the equus horse racing model, the predictor favors Flightline winning the race.

So far in the season, Flightline has demonstrated the ability to overcome adversity and unbelievable speed figures. Despite a relatively strong Equus value, there is little to no betting value on the colt.

However, horse racing fans can still find added value from Taiba and Rich Strike, according to the model. The horse racing betting model is predicting that Rich Strike might play the role of spoiler once again, giving him +830 fair odds to win the race.

That number compares favorably to the +5000 odds offered at BetOnline, one of the best horse racing betting sites.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the horse racing model for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup.

Horse Post Moneyline Odds Post-time Odds Fair Odds Equus Value Taiba 1 +1200 +630 +210 2.05 Life is Good 2 +850 +600 +570 1.04 Happy Saver 3 +6600 +1830 +890 1.86 Flightline 4 -230 -300 +800 0.62 Hot Rod Charlie 5 +2500 +940 +750 1.20 Epicenter 6 +650 +410 +590 0.77 Olympiad 7 +1200 +700 +600 1.13 Rich Strike 8 +5000 +1880 +830 2.03

Taiba has been a part of many major races this season.

While the young colt fell short at Churchill Downs, the Bob Baffert-trained horse has three first-place finishes and a second-place finish so far this season.

One of the front runners at the Kentucky Derby, Taiba has the speed figures to rival any horse at the Breeders’ Cup.

The horse racing model has given Taiba a 2.05 equus value with +210 fair odds, which means there is plenty of value in taking him at +1200 at BetOnline.

Baffert has won four of the last eight Breeders’ Cup and with Taiba running on Saturday out of post 1, it’s easy to see the colt claiming the top prize in the $6 million purse.

Take Tabia to win the Breeders’ at +1200 odds below.

One of the most memorable colts in the 2022 season, Rich Strike shocked the world as one of the biggest upsets to win the Kentucky Derby.

At Churchill Downs, Rich Strike opened with +6600 odds and was the second-longest shot to ever win the Run for Roses.

While the colt has struggled since, losing three of his last three starts, the Breeders’ Cup could be a potential redemption run for the colt. Heading into Keeneland racetrack, Rich Strike posts +5000 odds, running out of post 8.

The horse racing model ranks Rich Strike with a 2.03 equus value with +830 fair odds to win the race.

Rich Strike will be racing from the outside again and if he can pull off another upset, it would cement the colt’s place in horse racing history.

Take Rich Strike to pull off another upset at +5000 odds below.