Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Picks, Prediction For MLB Play-Off Final Game 1

The Houston Astros welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. These two sides have made it to the MLB Play-Off Final and are just four wins away from baseball supremacy. Read on to check out our MLB betting picks as well as availing of the best offshore sportsbooks to bet on the 2022 World Series.

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Game 1 Picks

The National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies travel to Texas to take on the American League Champions, the Houston Astros. It is only a matter of hours until the 118th instalment of Major League Baseball’s World Series is off. First pitch is scheduled for 8.03pm EST.

With the Astros being the stronger team all season long, as well as looking almightily impressive in their play-off run to the Final here, not to mention the fact they are on their home patch for tonight’s opening game, it is clear to see why they are the betting favorites.

The Astros went 106-56 this season, the only team to win over 100 games in the American League. The Phillies went just 87-75, sneaking into the play-offs in 11th place but it’s safe to say they have made the most of it making it all the way to the Fall Classic.

For us here at The Sports Daily, we cannot ignore the fact that the Astros are playing at Minute Maid Park, their home stadium, and seem to have a stronger roster than the Phillies. Their ace pitcher Justin Verlander (18-4) is head and shoulders above Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola (11-13), and we can see the favorites getting off to a winning start here in Game 1 in the MLB Play-Off Final.

Take the Houston Astros at -165 on the Moneyline to make a winning start and go ahead in the series in the World Series after Game 1.

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Game 1 Prediction

The Phillies travel to Houston, Texas looking for an upset win in Game 1 at Minute Maid Park against the Astros. As we have already alluded to, we think the Houston Astros will be far too strong for the Phillies on their home patch.

Although Philly are in good form and have been exceptional in the play-offs after just sneaking in, the Astros have been even better. They have gone 7-0 in the play-offs with wins over the Mariners in the ALDS and the Yankees in the ALCS.

The Astros are hitting just .227 as a team in the play-offs, but have hit 12 home runs in just seven games. Philly may be more bashful with the bat, but Houston are far more focused on timely hitting and dominant pitching.

In fact, pitching has been the main reason they have ran all the way to the World Series with relative ease. They have a team ERA of 1.88 in the playoffs thus far and have struck out 11.1 batters per nine innings.

With all of this being said, we could see the Astros continuing their unbeaten play-off streak and beating the Phillies by a few points. Take the Houston Astros -1.5 on the Run Line at +135 in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series.

Astros vs Phillies Record & Betting Odds

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Head-To-Head Record

The Phillies hold a 297-283 record against the Astros in their head-to-head matchups

Played: 580

Houston Astros Wins: 283

Philadelphia Phillies Wins: 297

Last Met: Oct 5, 2022: Astros 3-2 Phillies

Key Stat: Houston Astros won 2-1 this season against the Phillies, including a 10-0 rout

Astros vs Phillies | 2022 MLB World Series Game 1 Odds

Check out the best MLB odds for the 2022 World Series at one of the most reliable offshore sportsbooks, BetOnline.

Note: Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change

