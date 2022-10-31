Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Picks, Prediction For MLB Play-Off Final Game 3

The Philadelphia Phillies welcome the Houston Astros to Citizens Bank Park tonight for Game 3 of the 2022 World Series. The Astros triumphed in Game 2 to level the series at 1-1, so who will come out on top in Game 3 tonight? Read on to check out our MLB betting picks as well as availing of the best offshore sportsbooks to bet on the 2022 World Series.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Game 3 Picks

After a defeat in the opening game, the Houston Astros put their wrongs right in Game 2, thumping the Phillies 5-2 at Minute Maid Park. It was a ‘must-win’ game for the Astros, and they did just that scoring five points, just like the did in Game 1, but only conceding two this time. It was a fine base-balling display in their home state of Texas for Houston.

After their first post-season loss in Game 1, the Astros offense got going early in Game 2 with three straight doubles in the first inning, jumping out to a 3-0 lead after just one inning. The 5-2 final scoreline was impressive, and will have filled the Astros full of confidence ahead of their trip to Philly for Games 3&4 tonight and tomorrow night in the 2022 World Series.

That being said, here at The Sports Daily we can see the Phillies taking a 2-1 series lead here after an impressive display on their home turf tonight. Philadelphia come home with a perfect 5-0 record in front of the truly bonkers and loud fans. In those five games, the Phillies have outscored the opposition 35-15. It’s safe to say that Citizens Bank is a ‘House of Horror’ for many MLB sides, and we can see the Phillies showing exactly why here in Game 3 tonight.

The Phillies are exactly where they want to be at this point in the series, they got a win at Minute Maid Park. Provided they win three straight games at home, they have a chance to win the World Series 4-1 without having to return to Houston for Game 6. Philadelphia have hit .296 at home in the play-offs, including 12 home runs thus far in the post-season.

Do not be surprised to see this one being quite high scoring with the Phillies taking a 2-1 series lead at their fortress tonight. Take the Philadelphia Phillies on the moneyline for Game 3 of the 2022 World Series tonight at +115 underdogs.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Game 3 Prediction

Game 3 takes us to Pennsylvania, where the Phillies will be looking to bounce back on their home patch as they welcome the Astros to Citizens Bank Park this evening. As we have already alluded to, we can see the Philadelphia Phillies coming out on top tonight in front of their home crowd, but taking over 8.0 total points looks like another rewarding bet for us here at The Sports Daily.

The Phillies have been super high-scoring on their home patch all season, especially in the post-season play-offs. Their offense couldn’t get going in Game 2, but that will surely change tonight in front of their rowdy home crown.

There were 11 points in Game one of the World Series with the Phillies running out 6-5 winners. In Game 2 there were just seven, but the Phillies were nowhere near their best in offense. Provided they put on a better batting display tonight, over 8.0 total points in the third game of the 2022 World Series is surely a foregone conclusion.

Take the over points total for Game 3 tonight at a price of -105.

Phillies vs Astros Record & Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Head-To-Head Record

The Phillies hold a 298-284 record against the Astros in their head-to-head matchups

Played: 582

Houston Astros Wins: 284

Philadelphia Phillies Wins: 298

Last Met: Oct 29, 2022: Astros 5-2 Phillies

Key Stat: Both have won one game a piece in the World Series, Astros won 2-1 during the regular season

Phillies vs Astros | 2022 MLB World Series Game 3 Odds

Check out the best MLB odds for the 2022 World Series at one of the most reliable offshore sportsbooks, BetOnline.

Note: Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change

