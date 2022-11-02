Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Picks, Prediction For MLB Play-Off Final Game 4

The Philadelphia Phillies once again welcome the Houston Astros to Citizens Bank Park tonight for Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. The Phillies took a 2-1 series lead after an emphatic 7-0 victory last night in Game 3, so who will come out on top in Game 4 tonight? Read on to check out our MLB betting picks as well as availing of the best offshore sportsbooks to bet on the 2022 World Series.

Best MLB World Series Betting Sites For Phillies vs Astros

RELATED: Best Sportsbooks For MLB Free Bets | Best MLB Betting Apps

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Game 4 Picks

After such an emphatic 7-0 thumping of the Houston Astros last night, the Philadelphia Phillies will be full of confidence ahead of Game 4 of the 2022 MLB World Series tonight. They once again welcome the Astros to Citizens Bank Park, hoping to take a 3-1 series lead and put themselves just one win away from lifting the coveted Commissioner’s Trophy.

The Phillies put on a perfect display of baseball last night as they hammered the Astros in front of their home fans. The Astros will be hoping for much better tonight on their travels to Pennsylvania again for Game 4, and need a win tonight to ensure they have a chance of still winning the World Series and getting a return fixture at Minute Maid Park next week.

For Game 4 tonight, we cannot see any way how the Astros can turn this around against a Phillies side who ran riot last night. A batting average of 0.226 for Philly compared to the Astros 0.156 shows how one sided Game 3 was.

Another telling factor was that the Phillies hit an incredible five home runs last night in just seven hits. The Astros did manage to hit on five occasions, but couldn’t secure one single run all night.

The Phillies started like a house on fire last night, hitting three home runs in the opening two innings. If they can start like this again tonight, they will again have too much for Houston.

Take the Philadelphia Phillies to win at -110 on the moneyline.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Game 4 Prediction

Our second betting pick for the Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series is that the Phillies will win by at least two points. Philly -1.5 is our prediction for Game 4 tonight in the Fall Classic at Citizens Bank Park.

After such a comprehensive victory last night, the confidence throughout the Philadelphia ranks will be as high as ever. They know they can blow sides away if they are strong offensively, as last night proved.

Once again, we can see the Phillies winning relatively comfortably and going 3-1 up in the World Series. We don’t for a second think it could be another 7-0 drubbing or a scoreline that wide, but do not be surprised to see the Philadelphia Phillies win by two or three points tonight.

If we had to predict a scoreline, The Sports Daily MLB expert prediction would be the Phillies to beat the Astros 5-2. This is priced at +4000 with BetOnline, so that could be worth a few dollars!

The Phillies have been incredibly strong at home, and we can see their superior offense being the key to victory once again this evening.

Take the Phillies -1.5 at +180 on the run line.

Phillies vs Astros Record & Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Head-To-Head Record

The Phillies hold a 299-284 record against the Astros in their head-to-head matchups

Played: 583

Houston Astros Wins: 284

Philadelphia Phillies Wins: 299

Last Met: Nov 1, 2022: Phillies 7-0 Astros

Key Stat: The Phillies took a 2-1 series lead with a 7-0 drubbing of the Astros last night

Phillies vs Astros | 2022 MLB World Series Game 4 Odds

Check out the best MLB odds for the 2022 World Series at one of the most reliable offshore sportsbooks, BetOnline.

Note: Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change

RELATED: MLB Picks – Our Expert Baseball Picks | Best MLB Cash Out Betting Sites

Phillies vs Astros Cash Bonuses | Best MLB Betting Sites

BetOnline are without a doubt one of the best offshore sportsbooks in the United States. As sports betting is still illegal in some states such as Utah and Hawaii, using an offshore sportsbook like BetOnline means you can still bet on the 2022 World Series no matter where you reside. You can claim up to a maximum of $1,000 in cash bonuses with them, depending on your deposit amount, as long as you use our dedicated MLB promocode – INSIDERS.

Sign up to BetOnline HERE Deposit up to $2,000 with our code INSIDERS after registering your account Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 You can now start to bet on the 2022 World Series between The Phillies and The Astros at your leisure

Once you have signed up with BetOnline and deposited using our dedicated promo code ‘INSIDERS‘ – then you’ll have up to $1,000 in Major League Baseball free bets at your fingertips ahead of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.