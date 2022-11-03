MLB Picks

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Picks, Prediction For MLB Play-Off Final Game 5

Paul Kelly
Houston Astros MLB World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies once again welcome the Houston Astros to Citizens Bank Park tonight for Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. The Astros levelled the series at 2-2 after a 5-0 road victory last night in Game 4, so who will come out on top in Game 5 tonight? Read on to check out our MLB betting picks as well as availing of the best offshore sportsbooks to bet on the 2022 World Series.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Game 5 Picks

The 2022 World Series took another twist last night as the Houston Astros turned it around and won 5-0 in their second trip to Citizens Bank Park. The Astros had previously lost 7-0 in Game 3, the first of their trips to Pennsylvania, but flipped the script last night and put on a clinical baseballing performance.

For game 5 tonight the series still well and truly hands in the balance, and it is super difficult to pick a winner in this one. In Game 3 it was a comprehensive win for the Phillies, in Game 4 it was an emphatic victory for the Astros, so with the World Series currently set at 2-2, Game 5 is super important.

Philly couldn’t quite get their offense going last night, and failed to even hit a ball, never mind score a run. If they are to go 3-2 ahead in the World Series tonight, they will need to be far betting in offense.

We think they could well do that, as we know they are more than capable of beating the Astros, like they did in the opening World Series game and the emphatic 7-0 win in Game 3. This one will be close in our eyes, but we are slightly edging towards the Philadelphia Phillies to win this one.

Take the Phillies on the moneyline here as the betting underdogs.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Game 5 Prediction

As we have already alluded to, we think the Philadelphia Phillies could win this one and go just one win away from lifting the Commissioner’s Trophy over the weekend.

However, another potential betting avenue for you to explore could be who the first team are to get four points in Game 5. Of course, it isn’t a foregone conclusion that either side will of course get as many of four points, but we can see The Philadelphia Phillies getting off to a fast start and getting their home crowd pumping with a couple of early runs and potentially a few homers too.

The value is there in this bet, so why not back it with some of your free bet cash that you can avail of from the top five MLB sportsbooks ahead of Game 5 of the 2022 World Series.

Back the Phillies to win the race to 4 points at +225 with BetOnline.

Phillies vs Astros Record & Betting Odds

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Head-To-Head Record

The Phillies hold a 299-285 record against the Astros in their head-to-head matchups

Played: 584
Houston Astros Wins: 285
Philadelphia Phillies Wins: 299
Last Met: Nov 2, 2022: Phillies 0-5 Astros
Key Stat: The series is level at 2-2 with both sides just two wins away from lifting the Commissioner’s Trophy

Phillies vs Astros | 2022 MLB World Series Game 5 Odds

Check out the best MLB odds for the 2022 World Series at one of the most reliable offshore sportsbooks, BetOnline.

Bet Philadelphia Phillies Houston Astros Play
Moneyline +135 -155 Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Picks, Prediction For MLB Play-Off Final Game 5
Run Line +1.5 (-130) -1.5 (+110) Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Picks, Prediction For MLB Play-Off Final Game 5
Total Points Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115) Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Picks, Prediction For MLB Play-Off Final Game 5

Note: Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Astros MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks Phillies
Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
