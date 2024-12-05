Houston Rockets “Adamant,” About Not Trading Any Core Players

Despite being linked to a few superstar players in trade rumors, the Houston Rockets are content with their young core. Their nucleus they have developed has paid dividends this season as they are currently second place in the Western Conference. Considering this, it makes sense why the Rockets are unwilling to break up their crop of young players. Tim MacMahon recently talked about how Houston likes where they are at as of now.

“I just spent some time around the Rockets and I was told by more than one person, very firmly, very adamantly, they will not change the core of that team this season,” said Tim MacMahon on Wednesday’s Hoop Collective podcast. “Maybe they make a fringe rotation type of deal. But they are going to play the season out with the core of that team is what they are saying right now.”

Houston is very high on Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun who both signed contract extensions before the season. They also love Amen Thompson and Tari Eason.

“Actions over words,” added MacMahon. “The action of signing him to that deal was also an indication that this was not a season they planned to make a massive trade.

“Now, we’ve talked about them trying to fast forward to phase three over the summer. If they could have gotten their hands on Donovan Mitchell, they would have absolutely pounced on that. He wasn’t available.

“If and when they cash some of these chips in to make a deal, one, I would be shocked if Thompson is traded. Eason is going to be awfully hard to get.”

“If and when they cash these major chips in, they are going to be very selective of that. In other words, it has to be an age-appropriate star. They realize to vault into real championship contenders, they have to have a guy either emerge or acquire a legitimate offensive engine. An outstanding offensive engine. They need to become a good offensive team, not a great because they are a great defensive team.

“They are not ruling out that Jalen Green could become that. I think they have some evidence that it’s possible from last season. They are not ruling out that Sengun could continue developing.”

Head coach, Ime Udoka, also deserves a ton of credit for getting Houston to where they are today.

Houston Rockets Sticking With Current Core of Players

Houston Rockets the Surprise of This Season

While the offensive identity is still a concern, the Rockets have developed into a terrific defensive unit. So far, they are third in team defensive rating (105.3), 10th in team steals per game (8.9), and second in opponent fastbreak points (11.6). The veteran leadership of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks has also served the Rockets well this year. They have a great mix of youth and savvy veteran talent. Considering all of this, the front office is being wise by not jumping the gun on a deal to land a superstar right away.