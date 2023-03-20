NFL News and Rumors

Houston Texans Sign TE Dalton Schultz And RB Devin Singletary

Dan Girolamo
Dalton Schultz and Devin Singlet

The Houston Texans are adding new weapons to their offense. The Texans are signing former Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and former Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary to one-year deals, according to NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Schultz’s deal is worth up to $9 million, and Singletary’s deal is worth up to $3.75 million.

Houston Texans Add Offensive Firepower In Dalton Schultz And Devin Singletary

The Texans are signing new weapons on offense under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Schultz comes from Dallas, where he served as a tight end for the past five seasons. Drafted by Dallas in 2018, Schultz became one of quarterback Dak Prescott’s favorite targets, catching 211 passes for 2,122 yards and 17 touchdowns in five seasons.

At 26 years old, Schultz will become the Texans’ starting tight end, as former tight ends Jordin Akins and O.J. Howard signed with the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

Singletary arrives in Houston from the Bills, where he became one of their primary running backs over the last four seasons. Drafted by Buffalo in 2019, Singletary rushed 672 times for 3,151 yards and 16 touchdowns in four seasons.

Singletary is also a threat receiving out of the backfield, reeling in 145 receptions and four touchdowns in four seasons.

The 25-year-old Singletary will complement starting running back Dameon Pierce.

Houston Texans Will Need To Draft Their Quarterback Of The Future

The Texans will be looking to select their quarterback of the future in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Texans have the No. 2 overall pick behind the Carolina Panthers, who traded up with the Chicago Bears to secure the top pick.

The consensus is that Carolina will take a quarterback at No. 1., and Houston will take a quarterback at No. 2.

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis are the quarterbacks at the top of most big boards.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

