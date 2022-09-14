NFL picks

Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

Author image
philnaessens
2 min read
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in Denver when the Houston Texans meet the Denver Broncos in this AFC matchup.

Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Pick 1: Denver -10 points

Houston was able to get an early lead over Indianapolis, but the offense stalled in the 2nd half while Denver QB Russell Wilson has a point to prove to his coach. 

The Broncos are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 home games vs. a team with a losing road record and 5-2 ATS vs. a team with a losing record

Our tip for Sundays clash is Denver -10 points to cover the spread.  

Back Denver -10 points @ -103 With Bovada

Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Odds Pick 2: Houston over 45 points 

Neither side played very good defense last week, and we feel the offenses will take center stage in this AFC matchup. 

The over is 4-1 in the Texans last 5 games after accumulating less than 90 yards rushing in their previous game.

Our tip is to play Houston over 45 points in this Sunday NFL contest. 

Houston over 45 points @ -105 With Bovada

Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Odds Pick 3: Houston FH over 22.5 points 

Look for Wilson and his speedsters to run up a big first-half score. 

The over is 4-1 in the Texans last 5 games after accumulating less than 90 yards rushing in their previous game.

Our tip is to play the Houston FH over 22.5 points in this AFC matchup.

Houston FH over 22.5 points @ -103 With Bovada

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Houston Texans +450 Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Denver Broncos -444 Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

 

Topics  
NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
View All Posts By philnaessens

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
View All Posts By philnaessens

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
Jacksonville Jaguars Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors

How To Make $750 Betting On Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars With NFL Promo Code INSIDERS

Author image Andy Newton  •  9s
NFL picks
RAIDERS
Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Author image philnaessens  •  38min
NFL picks
NFL teams NEW
NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  43min
NFL picks
Matthew Stafford, St. Louis Rams
Atlanta Falcons vs LA Rams Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Author image philnaessens  •  1h
NFL picks
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Author image philnaessens  •  2h
NFL picks
Chargers
Best NFL Mobile Betting Apps & Promo Codes For LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
NFL picks
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers
Get $750 In Chargers vs Chiefs Free Bets With The Everygame NFL Betting Promo Code
Author image nikhilkalro  •  5h
More News
Arrow to top