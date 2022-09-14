Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season gets underway in Denver when the Houston Texans meet the Denver Broncos in this AFC matchup.

Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Pick 1: Denver -10 points

Houston was able to get an early lead over Indianapolis, but the offense stalled in the 2nd half while Denver QB Russell Wilson has a point to prove to his coach.

The Broncos are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 home games vs. a team with a losing road record and 5-2 ATS vs. a team with a losing record

Our tip for Sundays clash is Denver -10 points to cover the spread.

Back Denver -10 points @ -103 With Bovada

Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Odds Pick 2: Houston over 45 points

Neither side played very good defense last week, and we feel the offenses will take center stage in this AFC matchup.

The over is 4-1 in the Texans last 5 games after accumulating less than 90 yards rushing in their previous game.

Our tip is to play Houston over 45 points in this Sunday NFL contest.

Houston over 45 points @ -105 With Bovada

Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Odds Pick 3: Houston FH over 22.5 points

Look for Wilson and his speedsters to run up a big first-half score.

The over is 4-1 in the Texans last 5 games after accumulating less than 90 yards rushing in their previous game.

Our tip is to play the Houston FH over 22.5 points in this AFC matchup.

Houston FH over 22.5 points @ -103 With Bovada

