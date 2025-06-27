Houston’s Cam Whitmore Drawing Trade Interest

The Houston Rockets are now exploring options for possibly moving forward, Cam Whitmore, in the wake of trading for Kevin Durant. It is unlikely that the team will make any more splashy moves this offseason. The team will not want to disrupt their team chemistry and continuity, especially with a newfound trio of Durant, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Şengün. However, Whitmore is a player certain NBA teams could be calling about, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

“In terms of grand moves, the roster is set, but there are things that they could do around the edges with exceptions, with signings in free agency,” Charania said Thursday on ESPN’s Get Up. “There’s a contract that they have as well—a player in Cam Whitmore, a young player with talent that has gotten interest around the league as well,” Charania explained. “That’s someone that you could, if you’re the Rockets, potentially move for draft capital or a player that can help you now.”

Charania also talked about the possibility of finding a replacement for Dillon Brooks. Especially to match the defensive intensity he brought to the table for Houston.

“If they are going to go into free agency, if they are going to look into trades, I think a player that’s kind of the ilk of a Dillon Brooks—a wing-type player that can kind of shore up that spot—that could be of interest for the Rockets,” Charania said.

Whitmore is a young player with high upside. He could could thrive in the right environment on a team with fewer wings than the Rockets currently possess.

Cam Whitmore of the Houston Rockets Drawing Trade Interest

Cam Whitmore’s Impact and Potential

As alluded to already, Cam Whitmore’s upside will garner heavy interest on the trade market. In his short two-year career thus far, Whitmore has averaged 10.8 points, 3.4 total rebounds per game, and a career effective field goal percentage of 53.2 percent while averaging 17.4 minutes played per game. Cam Whitmore also had a decent rookie campaign. During that season, he logged 12.3 points, 3.8 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 45.4 percent.

In his sophomore campaign, he saw a slight decrease in his minutes, and it affected his statistical production. This past season, Whitmore tallied 9.4 points, 3.0 total rebounds, and a field goal percentage of 44.4 percent. Still, the potential is there for the six-foot-seven wing. Considering all of this, there are plenty of teams that could utilize Cam Whitmore and potentially help him reach his true ceiling.