How bad have the Colorado Rockies been?

A year ago it was well documented how bad the Chicago White Sox were. They finished the season at 41 wins and 121 losses for a horrendous winning percentage of .253. They were 51.5 games back of the first place Cleveland Guardians.

This season, baseball’s bad team are the Colorado Rockies. Just how back are things in Colorado at the moment? They have only won 12 games of 65. The Rockies have a home record of six wins and 25 losses and a road win of six wins and 28 losses. Colorado has lost 53 games, and have only one more loss than the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have combined. The Rockies’s .185 winning percentage is 68 points worse than the White Sox’s dreadful winning percentage last season, and are already 26.5 games back of the division leading Dodgers in the National League West.

Swept by the Mets after sweeping the Marlins

This past week, the Rockies actually won their first series of the season as they won all three games against the Miami Marlins by scores of 6-4, 3-2 and 3-2. However, the momentum the Rockies had was only temporary, as they lost three weekend games to the New York Mets at home by scores of 4-2, 8-1, and 13-5.

Awful hitting and awful pitching

The Rockies have only scored 204 runs all season. When your team has the opportunity to hit in the most hitter friendly baseball park in the Major Leagues, and you only are averaging 3.1 runs per game, you know your team is having serious issues. The Rockies have scored four fewer runs than the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are 29th on the list with 208.

Colorado has given up 402 runs this year for an awful runs for and against ratio of -198. Colorado’s 402 runs allowed are the second most in the Major Leagues. Only the Athletics at 404 runs allowed have given up more. Next up for the Rockies are the San Francisco Giants, who are only one game back of the Dodgers in the division.