How Far Have The USMNT Team Reached In The FIFA World Cup Before

The USMNT 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign is under way in Qatar, but what is the best position the USA soccer side has reached in the World Cup before? We take a look at the USA’s soccer World Cup history.



1. $1000 World Cup Free Bets For New Customers Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Claim Offer

RELATED: USA 2022 World Cup Squad / Best USA Sports Betting Apps For World Cup Promo Codes & Free Bets

US Soccer Team World Cup History Timeline

The first World Cup was staged in Uruguay in 1930 and since then to the present year (2022), there have been 22 renewals (if you include 2022).

Of those 22 past World Cup’s, the USA hosted the event in 1994 and have qualified for nine, but it was actually the first ever World Cup in 1930, that the USA posted their best ever finish (third).

1930: It was 14 years since the US side had played an international match, but that didn’t seem to matter as they hit the ground running getting through the group stage. They won their next knockout games but eventually went down to Argentina in the semi-finals. However, it still remains the furthest the USA have gone in the event, while they also become the first side from outside either South America or Europe to hit the semis stage.

DID YOU KNOW? USA’s Bert Patenaude scored 3 goals in the 1930’s World Cup group stages to become the first player to score a hat trick at the World Cup Finals.

1950: After a baron spell of 16 years of not qualifying, the USA were back in 1950. They lost their first game back 3-1 to Spain, but hit the World Cup headlines again after beating England, who were the big tournament favorites that year. They won the game 1-0 and it remains one of the biggest World Cup shocks of all time and was labelled ‘The Miracle on Grass’

They lost 5-2 to Chile in the final group game though, which meant they didn’t progress any further.

1990: A massive World Cup absence followed with the USA not qualifying for the soccer event for 40 years until 1990. The 1990 Finals were staged in Italy and it was the first time since 1950 that the side had been involved at the finals. However, it wasn’t a great return with three straight losses in the group stage to hosts Italy, Czechoslovakia and Austria to send them packing.

RELATED: Best USA Sports Betting Apps For World Cup Promo Codes & Free Bets

1994: They had to qualify for the 1994 World Cup as they were hosting and all hosts got automatic promotion into the competition. They didn’t let their supporters down either after getting out of their group with 4 points. However, they were pitched in at the deep end in the round of last 16 with Brazil next up for them and found that challenge too much.

WATCH: All The Goals From the US 1994 World Cup Finals

2002: It was off to Japan this year in 2022 and the USA team did well to reach the final 8. After getting out of their group they saw off South American side and close neighbours Mexico 2-0 in the first knockout game in Seoul – with Donovan and McBride scoring. They eventually lost to the Germans in the Quarter-finals, who went onto lost 2-0 to Brazil in the final that year.

WATCH: 2002 USA World Cup Highlights

2006: Germany were the hosts this year and USA qualified, but they needed to beat Ghana in their final group game to get into the knockout stages and that failed to do that.

2010: The USNMT side managed to qualify again in 2010 in South Africa and even though it looked unlikely Landon Donovan scored a late goal in their final group game against Algeria to get the win and progress into the knockout stages. But faced Ghana again, like in 2006, and they proved the USA’s undoing once more.

2014: A trip to Brazil, who hosted the 2014 World Cup, so not far to travel, but they had a proper ‘group of death’ with Portugal, Germany and old rivals Ghana again to play. They finally got their revenge on Ghana with a 2-1 win and a 2-2 draw with Portugal were good enough to get them into the knockout stages.

Belgium were next up for the US though and they were outplayed and eventually went out 2-1 in extra-time after a hard-fought 0-0 in normal time.

2022: And here we are now at the World Cup in Qatar – let’s see what USA can do after drawing England, Wales and Iran in their Group!

$6,000 In 2022 World Cup Cash Bonuses | Join The Best Soccer Betting Sites For USA v England With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

See listed below our best soccer betting sites in the US, that will allow you to place bets on the World Cup game between USA and England in ANY US state.

You don’t have to deposit the full amounts with our leading soccer betting sites to get the offers (just make sure it’s their minimum), but if you can ‘GO BIG’ with them all then you’ll be sitting on a cool $6000 in free bets that you can then use to bet on the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

HINT – Use our unique World Cup promo code INSIDERS with ALL of our soccer betting sites for the World Cup to make sure your free bets are credited to your accounts. Redeeming these World Cup offers means soccer fans can place bets on the FIFA World Cup in any US state and score a winning goal before kick-off time ahead of this USA v England Group B game.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

Content You May Like