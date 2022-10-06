How many bowl games are there in 2022/23 season? | Full college football bowl games schedule

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for a college football fan. We are of course referring to ‘bowl season’. It just happens to fall around the holidays so we can all take time off work, stuff our faces with turkey and watch endless hours of college ball. But what is the schedule for this year? Never fear, The Sports Daily has you covered. If you want to know how many bowl games there are this season or when and where the games are played, read on for the full schedule of college football bowl games.

CFP Dates

The National Championship will take place on Monday, January 9th, 2023 and will be shown on ESPN. The two semi finals will take place on New Year’s Eve and will also both be televised on ESPN. Those games will kick-off at 4pm and 8pm.

Other New Year’s Six Games

The other New Year’s Six bowl games kick-off on December 30th. The Orange Bowl will be held in Miami and will feature an ACC team playing a Big Ten or SEC opponent unless Notre Dame can crash the party.

New Orleans will host the Sugar Bowl where the SEC will take on the Big 12 on New Year’s Eve.

January 2nd will see the Cotton Bowl and Rose Bowl, and they will likely be the final two bowl games before the National Championship kicks off a week later.

Bowl game schedule

This season there are 42 total bowl games planned and below is the full schedule (CFP games are listed in red and NY6 games in green):