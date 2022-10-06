How many bowl games are there in 2022/23 season? | Full college football bowl games schedule

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for a college football fan. We are of course referring to ‘bowl season’. It just happens to fall around the holidays so we can all take time off work, stuff our faces with turkey and watch endless hours of college ball. But what is the schedule for this year? Never fear, The Sports Daily has you covered. If you want to know how many bowl games there are this season or when and where the games are played, read on for the full schedule of college football bowl games.
CFP Dates
The National Championship will take place on Monday, January 9th, 2023 and will be shown on ESPN. The two semi finals will take place on New Year’s Eve and will also both be televised on ESPN. Those games will kick-off at 4pm and 8pm.
Other New Year’s Six Games
The other New Year’s Six bowl games kick-off on December 30th. The Orange Bowl will be held in Miami and will feature an ACC team playing a Big Ten or SEC opponent unless Notre Dame can crash the party.
New Orleans will host the Sugar Bowl where the SEC will take on the Big 12 on New Year’s Eve.
January 2nd will see the Cotton Bowl and Rose Bowl, and they will likely be the final two bowl games before the National Championship kicks off a week later.
Bowl game schedule
This season there are 42 total bowl games planned and below is the full schedule (CFP games are listed in red and NY6 games in green):
|Date
|Bowl
|Venue
|Time (TV)
|Conferences
|Friday, December 16, 2022
|Bahamas
|Nassau, Bahamas
|11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
|C-USA vs. MAC
|Friday, December 16, 2022
|Cure
|Orlando, FL
|3 p.m. (ESPN)
|American/C-USA/MAC/MW/Sun Belt
|Saturday, December 17, 2022
|Fenway
|Boston, MA
|11 a.m. (ESPN)
|ACC/Notre Dame vs. American
|Saturday, December 17, 2022
|New Mexico
|Alburquerque, NM
|2:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|American/C-USA/MW
|Saturday, December 17, 2022
|Jimmy Kimmel L.A.
|Inglewood, CA
|3:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Pac-12 vs. Mountain West
|Saturday, December 17, 2022
|LendingTree
|Mobile, AL
|5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|MAC vs. Sun Belt
|Saturday, December 17, 2022
|Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, NV
|7:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Pac-12 vs. SEC
|Saturday, December 17, 2022
|Frisco
|Frisco, TX
|9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|American/C-USA/MAC/MW/Sun Belt
|Monday, December 19, 2022
|Myrtle Beach
|Conway, SC
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|American/MAC/Sun Belt
|Tuesday, December 20, 2022
|Famous Idaho Potato
|Boise, ID
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Mountain West vs. MAC
|Tuesday, December 20, 2022
|Boca Raton
|Boca Raton, FL
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|American/C-USA/MAC/MW/Sun Belt
|Wednesday, December 21, 2022
|New Orleans
|New Orleans, LA
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Sun Belt vs. C-USA
|Thursday, December 22, 2022
|Armed Forces
|Fort Worth, TX
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|American vs. C-USA
|Friday, December 23, 2022
|Gasparilla
|Tampa, FL
|TBD (ESPN)
|SEC vs ACC/American/CUSA
|Friday, December 23, 2022
|Independence
|Shreveport, LA
|TBD (ESPN)
|American vs. Army
|Saturday, December 24, 2022
|Hawai’i
|Honolulu, HI
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Mountain West vs. C-USA
|Monday, December 26, 2022
|Quick Lane
|Detroit, MI
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big Ten vs. MAC
|Tuesday, December 27, 2022
|Guaranteed Rate
|Phoenix, AZ
|10:15 p.m (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. Big Ten
|Tuesday, December 27, 2022
|Birmingham
|Birmingham, AL
|3:15 or 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|SEC vs. ACC/American/CUSA
|Tuesday, December 27, 2022
|First Responder
|University Park, TX
|3:15 or 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. ACC/American/CUSA
|Tuesday, December 27, 2022
|Camellia
|Montgomery, AL
|Noon (ESPN)
|MAC vs. Sun Belt
|Wednesday, December 28, 2022
|Military
|Annapolis, MD
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC/ND vs. American
|Wednesday, December 28, 2022
|Liberty
|Memphis, TN
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Wednesday, December 28, 2022
|Texas
|Houston, TX
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Thursday, December 29, 2022
|Pinstripe
|New York, NY
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC/ND vs. Big Ten
|Thursday, December 29, 2022
|Cheez-It
|Orlando, FL
|5:30 p.m (ESPN)
|ACC/ND vs. Big 12
|Thursday, December 29, 2022
|Alamo
|San Antonio, TX
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. Pac-12
|Friday, December 30, 2022
|Tony the Tiger
|El Paso, TX
|2 p.m. (CBS)
|ACC/Notre Dame vs. Pac-12
|Friday, December 30, 2022
|Arizona
|Tucson, AZ
|4:30 p.m. (Barstool)
|Mountain West vs. MAC
|Friday, December 30, 2022
|Orange
|Miami, FL
|7:30 or 8 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/ND
|Friday, December 30, 2022
|Duke’s Mayo
|Charlotte, NC
|Noon (ESPN)
|ACC/Notre Dame vs. Big Ten
|Saturday, December 31, 2022
|TaxSlayer
|Jacksonville, FL
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|SEC vs. ACC/ND
|Saturday, December 31, 2022
|CFP Semi Final (Peach Bowl)
|Atlanta, GA
|4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Saturday, December 31, 2022
|CFP Semi Final (Fiesta Bowl)
|Glendale, AZ
|4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Saturday, December 31, 2022
|Music City
|Nashville, TN
|Noon (ABC)
|SEC vs. Big Ten/ND
|Saturday, December 31, 2022
|Sugar
|New Orleans, LA
|Noon (ESPN)
|SEC vs. Big 12
|Monday, January 2, 2023
|Citrus
|Orlando, FL
|1 p.m. (ABC)
|Big Ten vs. SEC
|Monday, January 2, 2023
|Cotton
|Arlington, TX
|1 p.m. (ESPN)
|At-Large vs. At-Large
|Monday, January 2, 2023
|Rose
|Pasadena, CA
|5 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big Ten vs. Pac-12
|Monday, January 2, 2023
|Tampa Bay
|Tampa, FL
|Noon (ESPN2)
|SEC vs. Big Ten/ACCC
|Monday, January 9, 2023
|National Championship
|Inglewood, CA
|TBD (ESPN)
|Semi Final Winners
|TBA
|Holiday
|San Diego, CA
|TBD (Fox)
|Pac-12 vs. ACC