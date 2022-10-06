NCAAF

How many bowl games are there in 2022/23 season? | Full college football bowl games schedule

David Evans
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for a college football fan. We are of course referring to ‘bowl season’. It just happens to fall around the holidays so we can all take time off work, stuff our faces with turkey and watch endless hours of college ball. But what is the schedule for this year? Never fear, The Sports Daily has you covered. If you want to know how many bowl games there are this season or when and where the games are played, read on for the full schedule of college football bowl games.

CFP Dates

The National Championship will take place on Monday, January 9th, 2023 and will be shown on ESPN. The two semi finals will take place on New Year’s Eve and will also both be televised on ESPN. Those games will kick-off at 4pm and 8pm.

Other New Year’s Six Games

The other New Year’s Six bowl games kick-off on December 30th. The Orange Bowl will be held in Miami and will feature an ACC team playing a Big Ten or SEC opponent unless Notre Dame can crash the party.

New Orleans will host the Sugar Bowl where the SEC will take on the Big 12 on New Year’s Eve.

January 2nd will see the Cotton Bowl and Rose Bowl, and they will likely be the final two bowl games before the National Championship kicks off a week later.

Bowl game schedule

This season there are 42 total bowl games planned and below is the full schedule (CFP games are listed in red and NY6 games in green):

Date Bowl Venue Time (TV) Conferences
Friday, December 16, 2022 Bahamas Nassau, Bahamas 11:30 a.m. (ESPN) C-USA vs. MAC
Friday, December 16, 2022 Cure Orlando, FL 3 p.m. (ESPN) American/C-USA/MAC/MW/Sun Belt
Saturday, December 17, 2022 Fenway Boston, MA 11 a.m. (ESPN) ACC/Notre Dame vs. American
Saturday, December 17, 2022 New Mexico Alburquerque, NM 2:15 p.m. (ESPN) American/C-USA/MW
Saturday, December 17, 2022 Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Inglewood, CA 3:30 p.m. (ABC) Pac-12 vs. Mountain West
Saturday, December 17, 2022 LendingTree Mobile, AL 5:45 p.m. (ESPN) MAC vs. Sun Belt
Saturday, December 17, 2022 Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV 7:30 p.m. (ABC) Pac-12 vs. SEC
Saturday, December 17, 2022 Frisco Frisco, TX 9:15 p.m. (ESPN) American/C-USA/MAC/MW/Sun Belt
Monday, December 19, 2022 Myrtle Beach Conway, SC 2:30 p.m. (ESPN) American/MAC/Sun Belt
Tuesday, December 20, 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Boise, ID 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Mountain West vs. MAC
Tuesday, December 20, 2022 Boca Raton Boca Raton, FL 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) American/C-USA/MAC/MW/Sun Belt
Wednesday, December 21, 2022 New Orleans New Orleans, LA 9 p.m. (ESPN) Sun Belt vs. C-USA
Thursday, December 22, 2022 Armed Forces Fort Worth, TX 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) American vs. C-USA
Friday, December 23, 2022 Gasparilla Tampa, FL TBD (ESPN) SEC vs ACC/American/CUSA
Friday, December 23, 2022 Independence Shreveport, LA TBD (ESPN) American vs. Army
Saturday, December 24, 2022 Hawai’i Honolulu, HI 8 p.m. (ESPN) Mountain West vs. C-USA
Monday, December 26, 2022 Quick Lane Detroit, MI 2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. MAC
Tuesday, December 27, 2022 Guaranteed Rate Phoenix, AZ 10:15 p.m (ESPN) Big 12 vs. Big Ten
Tuesday, December 27, 2022 Birmingham Birmingham, AL 3:15 or 6:45 p.m. (ESPN) SEC vs. ACC/American/CUSA
Tuesday, December 27, 2022 First Responder University Park, TX 3:15 or 6:45 p.m. (ESPN)  Big 12 vs. ACC/American/CUSA
Tuesday, December 27, 2022 Camellia Montgomery, AL Noon (ESPN) MAC vs. Sun Belt
Wednesday, December 28, 2022 Military Annapolis, MD 2 p.m. (ESPN) ACC/ND vs. American
Wednesday, December 28, 2022 Liberty Memphis, TN 5:30 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC
Wednesday, December 28, 2022 Texas Houston, TX 9 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC
Thursday, December 29, 2022 Pinstripe New York, NY 2 p.m. (ESPN) ACC/ND vs. Big Ten
Thursday, December 29, 2022 Cheez-It Orlando, FL 5:30 p.m (ESPN) ACC/ND vs. Big 12
Thursday, December 29, 2022 Alamo San Antonio, TX 9 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Friday, December 30, 2022 Tony the Tiger El Paso, TX 2 p.m. (CBS) ACC/Notre Dame vs. Pac-12
Friday, December 30, 2022 Arizona Tucson, AZ 4:30 p.m. (Barstool) Mountain West vs. MAC
Friday, December 30, 2022 Orange Miami, FL 7:30 or 8 p.m. (ESPN) ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/ND
Friday, December 30, 2022 Duke’s Mayo Charlotte, NC Noon (ESPN) ACC/Notre Dame vs. Big Ten
Saturday, December 31, 2022 TaxSlayer Jacksonville, FL 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) SEC vs. ACC/ND
Saturday, December 31, 2022 CFP Semi Final (Peach Bowl) Atlanta, GA 4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, December 31, 2022 CFP Semi Final (Fiesta Bowl) Glendale, AZ 4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, December 31, 2022 Music City Nashville, TN Noon (ABC) SEC vs. Big Ten/ND
Saturday, December 31, 2022 Sugar New Orleans, LA Noon (ESPN) SEC vs. Big 12
Monday, January 2, 2023 Citrus Orlando, FL 1 p.m. (ABC) Big Ten vs. SEC
Monday, January 2, 2023 Cotton Arlington, TX 1 p.m. (ESPN) At-Large vs. At-Large
Monday, January 2, 2023 Rose Pasadena, CA 5 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Monday, January 2, 2023 Tampa Bay Tampa, FL Noon (ESPN2) SEC vs. Big Ten/ACCC
Monday, January 9, 2023 National Championship Inglewood, CA TBD (ESPN) Semi Final Winners
TBA Holiday San Diego, CA TBD (Fox) Pac-12 vs. ACC

 

