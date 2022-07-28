Golf News and Rumors

How Many Golf Courses and Properties Does Donald Trump Own?

Gia Nguyen
How Many Golf Courses and Properties Does Donald Trump Own?

This week, the LIV Golf Invitational Series will stop at Trump Bedminster Golf Course in New Jersey.

The former site of the 2022 PGA Championship, Trump Bedminster is a private golf club that hosts some of the best golfers from around the world.

LIV Golf will also end its 2022 golf season at another Trump-owned golf course, Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida.

With properties in Palm Beach, Los Angeles, Scotland, and Dubai, Trump Golf is home to some of the most iconic championship golf courses in the world.

Below, we’ll take a look at all of the Donald Trump golf courses that are either owned or operated by the Trump Organization around the world.

Where Are Donald Trump’s Golf Courses Located?

A longtime real estate developer, Trump has been closely associated with golf since he began acquiring and constructing golf courses in 1999.

There 16 golf courses from around the world listed under the Trump Organization with two more set to open up in the near future.

At the moment, Trump currently owns or operates golf courses in four countries. However, 75 percent of his golf courses (12 out of 16) are located in the United States.

Trump is set to compete on his own course in the Pro-Am Bedminster this weekend. The third LIV Golf tournament will tee off on Friday at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

To find out which countries Donald Trump’s golf courses are located in, check out the list below.

  1. USA
  2. Scotland
  3. Ireland
  4. Dubai

List of Donald Trump-Owned Golf Courses

Ferry Links in New York City, New York was the first-ever golf course owned or operated by Trump.

Since then, the list of Trump-owned golf properties has expanded to public and private clubs, including a growing list of luxurious courses.

The list of Trump properties feature designs from former PGA Tour legends, including Greg Norman, Phil Mickelson, and Jack Nicklaus.

One of Trump’s newest courses, Trump World Golf Course in Dubai, was designed by none other than Tiger Woods.

Trump will also be opening two new international golf courses under his name in the near future.

The Trump Organization will be opening two golf clubs in Indonesia, one in Bali and another in Lido City.

Let’s take a look at all of the Trump-owned and operated golf courses from around the world below.

Golf Course Location Private/Public
Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, NJ Private
Trump National Golf Club Charlotte, NC Private
Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck, NJ Private
Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley, NY Private
Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, FL Private
Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles, CA Public
Trump National Doral Golf Club Miami, FL Public
Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, FL Private
Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia, PA Private
Trump National Golf Club Washington, DC Private
Trump National Golf Club Westchester, NY Private
Trump Ferry Point New York City, NY Public
Trump International Golf Links Scotland Public
Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Ireland Ireland Public
Trump Turnberry Scotland Public
Trump International Golf Club Dubai Public
Trump World Golf Club Dubai Public
Trump International Golf Club Bali, Indonesia Coming Soon
Trump International Golf Links Lido City, Indonesia Coming Soon
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
