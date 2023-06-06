As the clock edges closer to the prestigious Belmont Stakes, anticipation crescendos across the horse racing world. Racing enthusiasts from all walks of life, along with millions of viewers globally, will be drawn to the historic Belmont Park on Saturday. The air will buzz with excitement as the horses parade, jockeys mount, and the crowd falls silent, just before the much-anticipated roar that signals the start of the mile-and-a-half test of champions. Let’s take a closer look at the entries and odds for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.
This year’s Belmont Stakes promises high stakes action, amplified by the significant purse at stake. With an impressive $800,000 reserved for the victor, and considerable sums of $280,000 and $150,000 for second and third places, respectively, the contest is set to be as fierce as ever.
With the Preakness Stakes winner, National Treasure back in action, taking on the sportsbooks‘ favorite, Forte, and plenty of other top-class thoroughbreds competing, the race is sure to be one to watch. Let’s take a look at the race details before we dive into the runners for the Belmont Stakes 2023.
How many runners will be in the 2023 Belmont Stakes?
Nine promising contenders are set to make their dash around the historic track, each embodying the culmination of strategic training, exceptional horsemanship, and raw equine power. Let’s explore these competitors and the odds they come with in this high-stakes race.
1. Tapit Shoes
- Odds: +2500
- Jockey: Jose Ortiz
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Career Record: 5 (1-1-1)
- Career Earnings: $82,878
- Equibase Speed Figure: 102
This chestnut stalker, trained by Brad Cox and ridden by jockey Jose Ortiz, has displayed encouraging signs of improvement over his career. Though his record doesn’t showcase any major stakes victories, he’s shown potential to run well in the longer races, as evident in his near-win at Oaklawn Park. With a notable pedigree and a running style that could favor him in a field with a modest pace, Tapit Shoes is an interesting long-shot candidate.
2. Tapit Trice
- Odds: +350
- Jockey: Luis Saez
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Career Record: 6 (4-0-1)
- Career Earnings: $883,650
- Equibase Speed Figure: 103
An experienced contender trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, Tapit Trice’s career so far suggests a horse ready for the rigors of the Belmont Stakes. Despite some inexperience issues, he managed to win two Kentucky Derby prep races, and his sire, Tapit, has a strong history with Belmont. If he can get off to a strong start, he could be a serious threat.
3. Arcangelo
- Odds: +1000
- Jockey: Javier Castellano
- Trainer: Jena Antonucci
- Career Record: 4 (2-1-0)
- Career Earnings: $167,400
- Equibase Speed Figure: 97
A gray closer, Arcangelo shows potential as a late developer. Winning the 1 1/8-mile Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park after just four starts, Arcangelo has demonstrated significant progress. With a strong long-distance pedigree, he could be a surprising contender, especially in exotic bets.
4. National Treasure
- Odds: +650
- Jockey: John Velazquez
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
- Career Record: 6 (2-1-2)
- Career Earnings: $1,335,000
- Equibase Speed Figure: 102
Fresh off a Preakness Stakes win, National Treasure could be a significant contender at the Belmont Stakes. His running style, combined with the potential for a modest pace in the race, could set him up well. Trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by jockey John Velazquez, National Treasure has a strong team behind him, ready to capitalize on his potential.
5. Il Miracolo
- Odds: +5000
- Jockey: Marcos Meneses
- Trainer: Antonio Sano
- Career Record: 10 (2-3-0)
- Career Earnings: $103,125
- Equibase Speed Figure: 84
Despite a less than impressive record in stakes racing, this chestnut son of Horse of the Year Gun Runner recently proved victorious at Gulfstream Park. Known for pressing the pace early, Il Miracolo may struggle to keep up in the Belmont Stakes, with his best Equibase Speed Figure significantly lower than typically required for this race.
6. Forte
- Odds: +225
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Career Record: 7 (6-0-0)
- Career Earnings: $2,409,830
- Equibase Speed Figure: 106
Highly expected to perform well, Forte was unfortunately scratched from the Kentucky Derby due to a hoof bruise. Now fully recovered and raring to go, Forte has proven his mettle, notably winning the Curlin Florida Derby. With a formidable Equibase Speed Figure and a stalking running style, Forte may well be a formidable contender.
7. Hit Show
- Odds: +1000
- Jockey: Manny Franco
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Career Record: 6 (3-1-0)
- Career Earnings: $494,375
- Equibase Speed Figure: 99
This gray colt has shown considerable promise, delivering strong performances and demonstrating a good finish. With a pedigree suited for long distances and a capable jockey, Hit Show could potentially cause an upset in the Belmont Stakes.
8. Angel of Empire
- Odds: +350
- Jockey: Flavien Prat
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Career Record: 7 (4-1-1)
- Career Earnings: $1,369,375
- Equibase Speed Figure: 106
Known for his late run, this bay colt has consistently performed well in long-distance races. While he’ll need to stay within range of the pacesetters to stand a chance in the Belmont Stakes, Angel of Empire’s closing style and his pedigree make him an exciting contender.
9. Red Route One
- Odds: +1600
- Jockey: Joel Rosario
- Trainer: Steve Asmussen
- Career Record: 10 (2-2-1)
- Career Earnings: $732,525
- Equibase Speed Figure: 102
Known as a deep closer, Red Route One demonstrated a different strategy in the Preakness Stakes by staying closer to the leaders. Despite losing ground, he might have to adopt a similar strategy in the Belmont Stakes. With a pedigree suitable for long distances, he could potentially secure a place in the trifecta or superfecta with an outstanding effort.
Each of these nine competitors brings something unique to the table, making the Belmont Stakes 2023 an event to remember. As we approach race day, the only certainty is the promise of an exhilarating showdown filled with raw power, strategic moves, and nail-biting finishes. The anticipation is palpable, as we await to see which horse will be crowned the champion of this historic race.
