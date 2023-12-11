The NFL is the world’s most profitable sports league and it’s also the only professional U.S. without full-time referees.

Instead, NFL refs hold other jobs during the offseason that makes it difficult more them to be consistently great on the field. These jobs range from non-profit CEO (Brad Allen), athletic director (Craig Wrolstad), attorney (Clete Blakeman), aerospace software engineer (Adrian Hill), and high school administrator and basketball coach (Clay Martin). Other notable jobs include rancher, pharmaceutical sales, and federal agent.

NFL Referees Average Salary Tops $200k in 2023

According to a report from 2019, NFL officials make approximately $200,000 per year, which works out to about $12,000 per game, depending on their experience. Refs can also earn additional cash by being selected to officiate during the NFL Playoffs, where bonuses can range from $1,500 to $10,000.

While the league’s best refs earn slightly more than the average, the NFL has lost some of its top officials to broadcast jobs that reportedly pay them a seven-figure salary as a rules analyst.

Should The NFL Make Referees Full-Time Employees?

In order to combat the issue, the league could look into making refs full-time employees. Currently, refs are only considered part-time employees of the league, and many work other jobs in the offseason to supplement their income. That means instead of improving their ability to call games on the field by implementing better training and accountability measures, refs are taking jobs completely unrelated to football.

Joe Pompliano estimates that doubling the salary of every referee would cost approximately $20 million per year. While that number might seem like a lot, it would only represent about 0.1 percent of its $20 billion in annual revenue.

List Of Jobs Held By NFL Officiating Crew Leaders

Among league refs, NFL officiating crew leaders make the most money. However, that hasn’t stopped crew leads from working other high-profile jobs during the offseason.

Below, we’ll take a look at the list of jobs held by some of the NFL’s top officials.

Brad Allen (10th season): Non-profit CEO

(10th season): Non-profit CEO Tra Blake (2nd season): Software quality assurance manager

(2nd season): Software quality assurance manager Clete Blakeman (14th season): Attorney

(14th season): Attorney Carl Cheffers (16th season): Sales manager

(16th season): Sales manager Land Clark (4th season): Chief building official

(4th season): Chief building official Alan Eck (1st season): Tax manager

(1st season): Tax manager Adrian Hill (5th season): Aerospace software engineer

(5th season): Aerospace software engineer Shawn Hochuli (6th season): Financial advisor

(6th season): Financial advisor John Hussey (9th season): Sales representative

(9th season): Sales representative Alex Kemp (6th season): Insurance agent

(6th season): Insurance agent Clay Martin (6th season): High school administrator and basketball coach

(6th season): High school administrator and basketball coach Scott Novak (5th season): Sales manager

(5th season): Sales manager Brad Rodgers (5th season): College professor

(5th season): College professor Shawn Smith (6th season): Finance professional

(6th season): Finance professional Ron Torbert (10th season): Attorney

(10th season): Attorney Bill Vinovich (15th season): Certified public accountant

(15th season): Certified public accountant Craig Wrolstad (10th season): Athletic director

Jobs Held By Other NFL Officials

The NFL regular season spans only 17 weeks. Adding in three additional weeks during the preseason, refs generally work for only five months out of the year, unless they are selected to officiate during the NFL playoffs, which would give them a maximum of four additional weeks.

With the league’s highest-paid officials taking on other jobs during the offseason, it should come as no surprise that other refs are also working jobs off of the field.

Here are some of the other jobs held by NFL referees in 2023.

Rancher

Real estate agent

Banker

Teacher

CEO

Firefighter

Engineer

Federal agent

Pharmaceutical sales

Agribusiness professional

Law firm manager