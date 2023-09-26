The 2023 Ryder Cup will tee off this weekend at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.

Some of the world’s best golfers will be heading to Europe for the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup.

Unlike other golf events, the Ryder Cup doesn’t boast an insanely profitable purse. Instead, players will be competing in the biennial event for national pride, honor, glory, and a place in golf history.

Located 10 miles from the heart of Rome, the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club is a world-class facility that features two remarkable golf courses, including an 18-hole Championship course.

Since winning the Ryder Cup bid in 2015, the course has been waiting for the opportunity to host the world’s best golfers. The beautiful country club has some amazing features, yet it’s one of the more affordable courses available for fans.

Scroll down to learn how much a Marco Simone Golf and Country Club membership costs, along with the amenities and rich history at one of Rome’s finest golf courses.

How Much is a Marco Simone Golf and Country Club Membership?

The Marco Simone Golf and Country Club is very transparent with its membership costs.

There are 28 different memberships available, suiting the different needs of all golf members.

The most popular memberships include annual, family, yearly, and clubhouse memberships.

The club even provides international and business memberships. Prices range depending on the type of membership selected. The club is very affordable with an annual membership priced at only €3,500 in annual fees. While there are additional fees, including green fees, the cost of a membership is still much cheaper than some of the more exclusive courses on the PGA Tour schedule.

In addition to the annual fees, new members may be subjected to an initiation fee. While there is no initiation fee listed, most golf clubs tend to ask their members to pay a fee upfront.

Marco Simone Golf and Country Club History

The Marco Simone Golf and Country Club has a rich history. It was originally designed by Jim Fazio and Davis Mezzcane in 1989. The club has hosted high-profile tournaments including the 1994, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Italian Open.

It was redesigned in 2018 by Tom Fazio and looks completely different. The course construction is finally completed as the new design adds longer holes and more bunkers.

The course will also feature tough elevation changes that will test the field. The landscape will also pay tribute to the course’s history including the 1,000-year-old tower of Marco Simone’s castle.

