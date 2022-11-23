Soccer

How Much Injury Time Has Been Added On At The Qatar World Cup So Far

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter
3 min read
Injury Time 2022 World Cup
There’s been ten games played in Qatar so far, and there’s been over a full football match worth of added time added on after just four days of action. 

Added Time In Each World Cup Match So Far

  • Qatar vs Ecuador: 5, 5
  • England vs Iran: 14, 10
  • Netherlands vs Senegal: 2, 8
  • USA vs Wales: 4, 9
  • Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: 5, 8
  • Mexico vs Poland: 3, 7
  • France vs Australia: 6, 7
  • Morocco vs Croatia: 8, 4
  • Germany vs Japan: 7, 7

There has been a lot of talk on Twitter about the amount of injury time that has been played so far in Qatar, with there being bizarrely a lot more injury time in these fixtures than in anything we’ve seen before, whether it’s club football or international.

In the England vs Iran match, there was 24 minutes of added time over the duration of the two halves, with 14 in the first half, and 10 in the second. However, there was a bad concussion-related injury, eight goals and 10 substitutions.

FIFA have been set on making sure that there is more time for the football to be in-play, and they made it clear that it’s something that will be staying. Pierluigi Collina, the chairman of the FIFA referees committee says “celebrations might last one or one and a half minutes,

“It’s easy to lose three, four or five minutes, and this has to be compensated at the end.

“We want to avoid matches lasting for 40-45 minutes of active play. This is unacceptable.”

Following this World Cup, it could be something that we see for domestic football going forward in a bid to cut out unfair time wasting and having as much in-play action as possible.

Topics  
Soccer
