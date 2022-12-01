NCAAF

How Non Conference Champions Perform in the CFP – Ohio State and Alabama Are Asking for a Friend

David Evans
5 min read
A loss for TCU or USC this weekend, could see a non-conference champion sneak into the College Football Playoff. Whether it is Ohio State or Alabama, neither will be a conference champion, but they could sneak in the backdoor. They can’t win the SEC or the Big Ten Championships, but is there precedent for teams that have failed to win their conference to have success in the CFP. We take a quick look at the records of non-conference champions in the CFP before a fun week of NCAAF kicks off.

Five of last six College Football Playoffs included Non-Conference champions

It is not uncommon for teams without a conference title to compete in the College Football Playoff. In fact, in the last six years of the CFP, there has been a non-conference champion in five editions. Notre Dame, who compete as an independent team, account for two of those, but we will include them since they fall under the umbrella of a non-conference champion.

These teams have had varying degrees of success, so let us take a look at them in chronological order.

2017 – #3 Ohio State Buckeyes (Eliminated in Semi-Final)

The 2016/17 Ohio State team failed to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game after losing to Penn State in the regular season. Both teams finished 8-1 in conference play and Penn State headed to the Big Ten Championship Game where they beat Wisconsin. Despite that, the selection committee preferred Ohio State’s resume and Penn State missed out on the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes met Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl and were handed a 31-0 whooping. A very unsuccessful first non-conference champion appearance.

2018 – #4 Alabama Crimson Tide (Champions)

How Non Conference Champions Perform in the CFP - Ohio State and Alabama Are Asking for a Friend

The 2017/18 Alabama team was the first successful non-conference champion in the CFP. Alabama missed out on a berth in the SEC Championship Game when they lost to Auburn in the regular season finale. However, the committee put Alabama in at four and SEC champions Georgia in at three.

The Tide demolished the number-one ranked Clemson in the semi-final by a scoreline of 24-6. In the final, they would meet SEC rival Georgia. After trailing 20-7 at one point in the third quarter, a late Calvin Ridley touchdown tied the game and sent it to overtime. Georgia kicked a field goal on their first possession and Alabama replied with a Devonta Smith touchdown to win the CFP National Championship. A good decision by the selection committee to include them paid off handsomely for Nick Saban and his team.

2019 – #3 Notre Dame (Eliminated in Semi-Final) & 2021- #4 Notre Dame (Eliminated in Semi Final)

Notre Dame went 12-0 in 2018/19 before getting spanked 30-3 when they met a real team in Clemson. In 2021, Alabama basically did the same thing to them. Notre Dame’s appearances in the CFP have simply been embarrassing. Get yourself to a conference to prove yourselves before making clowns of yourselves on the big stage would be our advice.

2022 – #3 Georgia (Champions)

How Non Conference Champions Perform in the CFP - Ohio State and Alabama Are Asking for a Friend
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates after the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021/22 Georgia team failed to win the SEC after losing to Alabama in the championship game. It was the only game they lost that season and with Alabama going into the College Football Playoff as the number one team in college football, the committee thought it only right that Georgia possibly get another crack.

After comfortably handling number-two Michigan in the semi-final, it was all systems go for a rematch against number-one ranked Alabama. This time, the Bulldogs were more prepared and reversed the SEC Championship Game result. In the CFP National Championship Game, Georgia emerged victorious by a scoreline of 33-18.

Two SEC Teams Win National Championship Without Winning Conference

Two non-conference champions have gone into the CFP and emerged victorious. Alabama and Georgia both failed to win the SEC, but won the College Football Playoff National Championship. With two out of the five teams being successful, it bodes well for non-conference champions entering the CFP. That is especially true for SEC teams, who are two from two when not winning their conference but getting a shot at the College Football Playoff.

NCAAF News
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
More News
