How The Philadelphia Eagles Went From Disaster to Super Bowl

Two seasons ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL. After making the playoffs in the previous three years, they fell to a 4-11-1 record. Their quarterback situation was in flux. And they needed a new head coach. Fast forward to 2023, and they are now in the Super Bowl after winning the number one seed in the NFC. Plenty of changes were made, and there are plenty to highlight.

Jalen Hurts Works

The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the riskiest moves of the 2020 Draft. With their 53rd pick, they chose quarterback Jalen Hurts from Oklahoma. The move was risky for two reasons- 1. they already had Carson Wentz on the roster. Wentz had one of his best seasons as a pro in 2019, throwing for 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions, leading the Eagles to four straight wins to clinch the NFC East. However, there were doubts about Wentz’s durability at the time due to his season being ended by injury three years in a row. Two, some draft pundits ranked Hurts below prospects such as Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm.

Wentz had a disastrous 2020 season, ranking poorly in nearly every passing metric. This combined with Wentz’s trade to Indianapolis opened the lane for Hurts to take the starting job, which he has kept ever since.

This year, Hurts became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw for 20+ touchdowns and run for 10+ scores. Additionally, he put up career-highs in passing touchdowns, completion percentage, yards per game, passer rating, and QBR. The Eagles have gradually ranked higher in scoring offense in each season since Hurts took over. In 2020, they were only 26th between Wentz and Hurts starting the last four games. They finished 12th in 2021 and ranked third in the league with 28.1 points per game in 2022.

The New Man to Lead the Eagles’ Nest

Doug Pederson was and is highly respected in Philadelphia. It is hard not to be. He led an Eagles franchise that has never won a title in the Super Bowl era to its first ring in 2017. However, he simply could not recapture the same magic that made them the third-ranked scoring offense in that season. While Pederson later signed on with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a new head coach stepped in to take over.

Nick Sirianni never coached alongside Pederson, but he has ties to a similar philosophy. Sirianni worked with Frank Reich, the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2016-17, in both San Diego and Indianapolis. A common theme between the two is their habit of leaning on the run. The Eagles ranked in the top 10 in rushing attempts both years with Reich as the offensive coordinator. And Sirianni has the Eagles ranking in the top five in rushing yards both years since he took over, thanks to a combination of Hurts and Miles Sanders.

Meet Howie Roseman

When Wentz and Pederson were sent out, general manager Howie Roseman was the last man standing. Roseman had been in the Philadelphia Eagles organization since 2010 and remained in office through Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, Pederson, and now Sirianni. Roseman is known to be one of the more aggressive executives in football, and his trades and draft decisions have gone a long way in the makeup of this team.

The most notable trade that Roseman is the one that brought A.J. Brown to Philadelphia. At the time, Brown was looking for a contract extension from the Tennessee Titans. Instead, the Titans opted to trade Brown for extra picks and draft Treylon Burks as his replacement. Brown signed a four-year, $100 million extension shortly after. Brown has further cemented his status as a star receiver with the Eagles, catching 88 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 1,496 yards is a career-high, ranking fourth in the NFL.

Roseman also landed a first-round pick from the Indianapolis Colts in the Carson Wentz trade due to a clause requiring Wentz to play 70% of the team’s offensive snaps. He also traded for C.J. Gardner-Johnson from New Orleans, who is part of the four-way tie for the league lead in interceptions. They also have the Saints’ first-round pick, the 10th overall pick, due to an unrelated trade with the Saints.

In the draft, he is credited with recently drafting the likes of Hurts, Sanders, DeVonta Smith, and Landon Dickerson.