How To Bet On 2024 NFL Conference Championship in Texas

The NFL Playoffs continue this week with one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the season. Even though sports betting in Texas remains unregulated, football fans don’t have to drive out of state to place their bets on the NFL Conference Championship. In fact, Texas residents can cash in on great odds and huge bonus offers for the NFL Conference Championship Games by signing up for one of the top offshore sportsbooks.

MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will welcome Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday for a chance to play in the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers will try to keep their season alive, as they get set to battle the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship at Levi’s Stadium.

Scroll down to learn how to bet on the 2024 NFL Conference Championship in Texas and get up to $5,000 in free bets just for signing up.

How To Bet On The 2024 NFL Conference Championship Games in Texas

Best 2024 NFL Conference Championship Betting Offers

2024 NFL Conference Championship Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The road to the Super Bowl continues on Sunday with the AFC and NFC Championship.

Find the complete NFL Conference Championship odds below.

2024 AFC Championship Game Odds: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

🏈 2024 AFC Championship: Chiefs vs Ravens

Chiefs vs Ravens 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023

Sunday, January 28th, 2023 🕙 Time: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 🏟 Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens Moneyline +180 -210 Point Spread +4 (-110) -4 (-110) Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110)

2024 NFC Championship Game Odds: San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions

🏈 2024 NFC Championship: 49ers vs Lions

49ers vs Lions 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023

Sunday, January 28th, 2023 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: FOX

FOX 🏟 Location: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

Bet San Francisco 49ers Detroit Lions Moneyline +290 -360 Point Spread +7 (+102) -7 (-122) Total Points Over 51.5 (-110) Under 51.1 (-110)

2024 NFL Conference Championship Expert Pick

Want to know what to bet on for this week’s NFL games?

Find a free pick from our NFL experts below.

NFL Conference Championship Prediction:

Kansas City Chiefs (+180)

It’s not often that NFL bettors can find a better spot than this. Patrick Mahomes, a two-time Super Bowl champion, will enter M&T Bank Stadium as a four-point underdog against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens this week. At +180 odds on the moneyline, the Chiefs could pay major dividends this week. Andy Reid and Mahomes have been nearly unstoppable together during the postseason.

Together, the duo owns a 13-3 overall record with two of those losses coming to Tom Brady. Mahomes has also fared well versus Jackson, going 3-1 in four head-to-head matchups during their respective careers. Meanwhile, Jackson’s struggles in the postseason have been well-documented and a win versus a rookie quarterback last week isn’t enough to move the needle. Take Kansas City to win on the moneyline (+180) at BetOnline.