Sports betting in Missouri has yet to be approved but Kansas City Chiefs fans don’t have to miss out on the opportunity to back their favorite team this weekend. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will travel on the road to M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday for an AFC Championship Game showdown against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

In four head-to-head matchups, Mahomes is 3-1 in his career against Jackson, who is expected to win his second NFL MVP trophy. Despite the matchup history, the top online sportsbooks have the Ravens down as four-point favorites at home while the Chiefs offer plenty of value at +180 on the moneyline.

Read on to find out how to bet on the 2024 AFC Championship Game in Missouri and claim up to $1,000 in bonuses for the Chiefs vs Ravens.

How To Bet On The 2024 AFC Championship Game in Missouri

Best Missouri Sports Betting Offers For The 2024 AFC Championship Game

How To Watch The 2024 AFC Championship Game: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 2024 AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens 📅 Date: Sunday, January 28th, 2023

Sunday, January 28th, 2023 🕙 Time: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏟 Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

AFC Championship Game Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The AFC Championship kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to M&T Bank Stadium to meet the Baltimore Ravens. The must-watch game marks the first-ever playoff meeting between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

Even though Mahomes owns a career 3-1 record against Jackson, the Chiefs are +180 underdogs on the moneyline in Baltimore.

On the other hand, Jackson is on his way to win his second NFL MVP award. After crushing the Houston Texans during the Divisional Round, the top online sportsbooks have the Ravens down as 4-point favorites with -210 odds to win the AFC Championship.

Find the complete AFC Championship odds for the Chiefs vs Ravens below.

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens Moneyline +180 -210 Point Spread +4 (-110) -4 (-110) Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110)

2024 AFC Championship Expert Pick

Want to know the best bet for the 2024 AFC Championship Game?

Find a free pick from our NFL experts below.

AFC Championship Game Prediction:

The Ravens have one of the stingiest pass defenses in the NFL but that won’t stop us from backing the Chiefs’ QB this weekend. In four games versus Lamar Jackson, Mahomes has found a way to step up his game. He’s completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions while averaging a healthy 369.8 passing yards per game. With the over/under for Mahomes’ passing yards set at just 243.5 yards, there seems to be some added value betting on the Chiefs’ aerial attack this week. Bet on Patrick Mahomes Over 243.5 passing yards (-115) at BetOnline.