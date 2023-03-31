Kentucky Sports Betting Sites are getting ready to rumble for the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin bout and you can get in on the action. We’ll show you where you can get the best odds and how you can access a range of completely free bets in Kentucky for the big fight.

Best Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Sports Betting Offers In Kentucky

BetOnline – Incredible free bets available for the Joshua vs Franklin bout Everygame – A site that packs a punch with the best boxing odds BetUS – Enjoy a 125% bonus when you sign-up and bet on Joshua v Franklin JazzSports Strong boxing markets and mobile-friendly platform Bovada Great Prop bets and markets for the Joshua v Franklin fight LuckyBlock – A leading cryptocurrency sportsbook for boxing fans and bettors MyBookie – Highly competitive odds for the Joshua v Franklin fight and a great site for Kentucky sports bettors

Latest Kentucky Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is not yet legal in Kentucky but that doesn’t stop you from placing a bet on the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin fight.

Sports bettors in Kentucky can not only place wagers on the big fight, but you can make the most of even better value from our recommended sportsbooks than you could at traditional bookies.

For a start, registration is exceptionally quick and easy with zero KYC checks so you can get signed up in seconds. Secondly, there are no state betting restrictions so you can take full advantage of all the boxing markets on offer, of which there are many.

These sportsbooks are specialists in the field of sports betting, so they offer more markets and often more competitive odds too making them perfect for your Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin wagers in Kentucky.

Another added benefit of these sportsbooks is the range of bonuses and promotions they give sports bettors in Kentucky, including completely free bets for the Joshua vs Franklin fight. Something not to be missed.

If you want to bet on Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin in Kentucky these sports betting sites are a must-see. Read on for details of the great sign-up offers you can benefit from.

How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin In Kentucky

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin wagers

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Betting Options in Kentucky with our Recommended Sportsbooks

One of the most anticipated bouts of the boxing season, Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin will face each other in this heavyweight clash in London on 1 April.

Joshua has established himself as a box-office draw when it comes to this sort of match, while Jermaine Franklin has been making headlines of his own too so it’s sure to be a great match-up.

For British star Joshua this is the 28th professional fight of his career, with him winning 24 of the previous 27 – of which 22 of them were victories by knockout.

Meanwhile, American Franklin has won 21 of his 22 fights today, with 14 knockouts, although his first defeat came on his last visit to London where he dropped a decision to Dillian Whyte.

With excitement building for this clash of the titans, let’s look at what markets you can bet on in Kentucky at our recommended sportsbooks.

As well as the outright winner, which is the simplest of bets you can place, you can also try your luck with Prop and Round bets too.

The method of victory market is an interesting one, especially with both fighters having such good knock-out records. But there’s also other ways the fight can be decided so why not try the disqualified market or by judges’ decision. These will give you better odds than the outright winner market.

Round-betting can be quite exciting too, trying to guess which round will be the last one, or if it will go all the distance or even which fighter wins more rounds on the scorecard.

There really are huge range of markets for you to explore in Kentucky for the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin fight so make sure to take a good look.

Our recommended sites have lots of different markets than traditional bookies, plus signing up to them has the added benefit of lots of free bets too. What’s not to love?

How To Get A free bet on Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin In Kentucky

Getting free bets in Kentucky for the Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin bout is actually much easier than you think. All our recommended sites have sign-up offers and all you need to do is follow the instructions below to take advantage of them and get the best value for you.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin betting

1. BetOnline Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Kentucky Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

If you want to get the most value from betting on the Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin fight, then BetOnline is a top choice. They are known for their incredible range of sports markets, and you are guaranteed a smooth easy-to-use platform when placing your wagers too. Register here and you can get incredible value from your first deposit as 50% of it will be returned to you in the form of free bets. For example, deposit $1000 and you will receive an awesome $500 in free bets.

2. Everygame Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Kentucky Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame is recognised as the first online sports betting site and the fact it is still one of the most popular sportsbooks on the market speaks highly of its quality. The reason sports betters in Kentucky keep returning is the fantastic odds, incredible customer service and the fact they reward players with regular offers too. If you want to get in on the big game action at the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin fight then you won’t want to miss out on their $750 welcome offer which gives you a 100% bonus on each of your first three deposits.

3. BetUS Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Kentucky Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

For an incredible all-round sportsbook, giving great offers and a big range of markets, sports bettors in Kentucky should check out BetUS. Whether you keep your wagers simple, betting on the outright winner or like to mix it up with Prop or Round betting, you can get some great boxing markets here. Plus, if you like a bit of boxing action and casino, the welcome bonus gives you both. Deposit £100 or more (up to $2500) and you will get a 100% sports betting bonus and a 25% casino bonus on top. An incredible offer.

4. Jazz Sports Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Kentucky Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Kentucky boxing fans who want the best odds for the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin have come to the right place at Jazz Sports. Jazz Sports don’t offer the biggest range of sports markets but what they do, they do exceptionally well. That means that with boxing betting you are guaranteed great value and a great customer experience. New players can take advantage of 50% back in free bets for their first deposit up to $1000, so you can make your wagers go further.

5. Bovada Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Kentucky Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada are the Prop bet specialists, so if this is the sports action you love, Bovada is for you. Of course, that’s not all they do, so if you want a piece of the action at the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin clash, then take a look at the huge range of markets on offer to Kentucky sports bettors. This site has a range of great promotions on offer for those who like to bet with traditional methods and those who prefer to use crypto. Check out the 75% match bonus up to $750 on a first crypto deposit.

6. Lucky Block Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Kentucky Sports Betting — Best Crypto Betting on Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Without KYC

Lucky Block are an exclusive cryptocurrency sportsbook offering an incredible user-experience for those who like to bet on sports with different types of crypto. Lucky Block have quickly become one of the leaders in this field, with no-hassle sign up, great customer offers and a big range of sports markets that you won’t find anywhere else. Simply follow the steps below to sign up and place your Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin wagers.

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

7. MyBookie Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Kentucky Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

A popular sportsbook with Kentucky bettors for over a decade, MyBookie are a great choice for sports betting, particularly with their boxing markets. The site is very user-friendly, making it simple to place your Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin bets and their customer support is exceptional too. When you place a bet on the big fight, you will receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit up to $500 – a real knockout of an offer.

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Outright Odds

With the big fight taking place on Anthony Joshua’s home turf, London, he is the favorite to win. Jermaine Franklin does have an impressive record, but he lost his only fight outside of the US, so it is uncertain whether he can put on the same performance on his travels.

A key market to bet on for the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin bout in Kentucky will be the method of victory. Joshua has an outstanding knockout record, so this might be a good bet, but he has suffered a confidence knock in his last two fights which may affect his strategy.

Jermaine Franklin by Decision or Technical Decision +1400

Jermaine Franklin by KO, TKO or DQ +1100

Anthony Joshua by Decision or Technical Decision +325

Anthony Joshua by KO, TKO or DQ -340

Draw or Technical Draw +2000

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.