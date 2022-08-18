How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in AR | Arkansas Sports Betting

The highly anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk takes place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night and what a fight it promises to be. AJ has pledged to leave nothing to chance as he bids to reclaim the heavyweight world title belts he lost to the Ukrainian 11 months previously.

🥊 Major Championship Event: Joshua vs Usyk 2

Joshua vs Usyk 2 📅 Joshua vs Usyk 2 Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 🕙 Ring Walks: 17:15 ET

17:15 ET 💰 Joshua vs Usyk 2 Purse: $75,000,000 each

$75,000,000 each 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏟️ Venue: King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 🎲 Joshua vs Usyk 2 Odds: Oleksandr Usyk -200 | Anthony Joshua +170

Joshua vs Usyk 2 Odds

Oleksandr Usyk has gone from challenger to champion and is favourite to successfully defend the four belts he won in dazzling style from Joshua in London last year. AJ never got to grips with his opponents’ snapping jab in their first bout and will need different tactics if he is to emerge victorious this time around.

Joshua knows what it takes to win his belts back having avenged his knockout loss to Andy Ruiz in style to after losing his titles in one of the biggest upsets in heavyweight history. The winner of the rematch will no doubt have their eye on a potential bout with WBC champion Tyson Fury to crown an undisputed champion.

