Betting Guides

How to Bet on Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk In Thailand | Thailand Sports Betting Sites

charlierhodes
Linkedin
Singapore
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Oleksandr Usyk will attempt to defend the heavyweight titles he snatched from Anthony Joshua this weekend, and the stage is set in Saudi Arabia for an intriguing bout. Read on to find out more about how to bet in Thailand, including a fantastic offer from BK8.

Sports Betting Thailand Offer: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk BHT 2,395 Free Bet – How to Claim

The BHT 2,395 free bet offer is really easy to claim – see below for further details.

  1. Click here to sign up to BK8
  2. Register an account by filling in your details.
  3. Make a deposit and place a bet.
  4. Receive a Free Bet of the equivalent value to use on any event up to BHT 2,395.

Thailand Free Bet for Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk

The key terms and conditions of the Thailand betting BK8 offer are:

  • 100% Match, up to BHT 2,395
  • All first deposit users qualify for this promotion.
  • A BK8 bonus code is not required to claim the welcome offer.
  • Click here to sign up to BK8 

How To Watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk In Thailand

  • 🥊Major Championship Event: Joshua vs Usyk 2
  • 📅 Joshua vs Usyk 2 Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • 🕙 Ring Walks: 04:15am ICT
  • 💰 Joshua vs Usyk 2 Purse: $75,000,000 each
  • 🏟️ Venue: King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Betting Preview

What a prospect we have on our hands.

Another Oleksandr Usyk win would surely bury any chance for Joshua to regain his heavyweight champions status as he approaches 33 years old, but a win for the Briton would reignite his career and set up another intriguing challenger further down the line.

While the Ukrainian is ever so slightly favoured in the markets, he will be up against an opponent more enthused than usual who will be eager to retake the titles he lost last September.

BK8 Betting Review

BK8 is among one of the very best online operators for the Asian market, with local payment methods and currency options available.

Not only will you be able to stake your claim on this weekend’s fight, but will have access to a huge range of sports and betting options, particularly when it comes to local sporting events.

 

 

Topics  
Betting Guides
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Linkedin

charlierhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By charlierhodes

charlierhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By charlierhodes

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
Singapore

How to Bet on Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk In Hong Kong | Hong Kong Sports Betting Sites

charlierhodes  •  5s
Betting Guides
Singapore
How to Bet on Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk In Singapore | Singapore Sports Betting Sites
charlierhodes  •  60min
Betting Guides
Singapore
How to Bet on Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk In Malaysia | Malaysian Sports Betting Sites
charlierhodes  •  53min
Betting Guides
Joshua
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in IL | Illinois Sports Betting
Joe Lyons  •  Aug 18 2022
Betting Guides
Joshua
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in AZ | Arizona Sports Betting
Joe Lyons  •  Aug 18 2022
Betting Guides
Joshua
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in ON | Ontario Sports Betting
Joe Lyons  •  Aug 17 2022
Betting Guides
oleksandr usyk vs anthony joshua
How To Bet On Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua in WA | Washington Sports Betting
Paul Kelly  •  5h
More News