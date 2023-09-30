How to Bet on Auburn vs Georgia in AL | Alabama Betting Sites

The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will put their undefeated season on the line on Saturday as they travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium for an SEC showdown versus the Auburn Tigers. Find out how to bet on Georgia vs Auburn in Alabama and claim up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus two (2) free bets for one of the biggest college football games of the season.

How To Bet On Auburn vs Georgia in Alabama

Even though sports betting in Alabama isn’t regulated, college football fans can still bet on Auburn vs Georgia with the top online sportsbooks this weekend.

With the Tigers set to host the No.1-ranked Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the top offshore betting sites are giving away free bets and bonus cash to Alabama residents that register for an account.

In a few quick and easy steps, new users can sign up for a sports betting account and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus two free bets for the Auburn vs Georgia game.

To sign up, simply follow our step-by-step guide below.

Click here to claim your betting offer for Auburn vs Georgia Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit of $55 or more Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Auburn vs Georgia at BetOnline

Auburn vs Georgia Odds

Georgia has dealt with a lot of turnover from its back-to-back national championship teams but that hasn’t stopped the Bulldogs from cruising through their early season schedule.

Kirby Smart’s squad is a perfect 4-0 through four games. However, Georgia has failed to cover the spread in each of it’s games this year.

Meanwhile, Auburn is fresh off of a disappointing 27-10 loss on the road versus Texas A&M. At 3-1, the Tigers could have some work to do, especially if they are unable to pull off the upset this week.

Despite the loss, the Tigers are only 14.5-point underdogs at home against the top-ranked team in the country. Georgia will enter Jordan-Hare Stadium as heavy favorites to win the game at -625 odds. Meanwhile, Auburn will provide more value to moneyline bettors at +485 odds.

Check out the complete Auburn vs Georgia odds from BetOnline.

The Best Online Sports Betting Sites For Auburn vs Georgia

BetOnline — $1,000 sports betting offer, plus 2 free bets Bovada — $750 deposit bonus & more prop bets than any sportsbook BetUS — 125% welcome bonus worth up to $3,125 in free bets EveryGame — $200 sportsbook offer & college football parlay bonus

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

One of the most trusted online sportsbooks, BetOnline gives college football fans more ways to win than any other betting app.

For Week 5 of the college football season, BetOnline is offering new users a chance to claim up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus two free bets. Upon signing up, members will also receive a free live bet and player props bet worth $50 each.

Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sportsbook Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets Expire in 30 days

2. Bovada — $750 Deposit Bonus & More Props Than Any Other Sportsbook

Bovada offers competitive college football odds and more prop bets than any other sportsbook.

The offshore sportsbook is one of the few oddsmakers that accept custom bets, allowing fans to request odds on just about anything that can occur during the course of a game. Bovada also has college football specials that fans won’t find anywhere else.

New members can sign up to receive $750 in free bets on their first deposit for Week 5 of the college football season.

Terms & Conditions

Bonus Can Only Be Redeemed On Your First Deposit

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

5x Rollover Requirement For Sports Betting

If A Withdrawal Is Made Before The Terms And Conditions Are Met, All Bonus Funds And Money Earned Will Be Forfeited

3. BetUS — 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 In Free Bets

College football fans looking to start their bankroll should open an account at BetUS, which has one of the best sports betting offers.

New members can claim a 125% deposit bonus worth up to $3,125 in free bets. The bonus includes $2,500 in free bets at the BetUS sportsbook, along with $625 in bonus cash to play at the online casino.

Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Maximum Casino Bonus of $625

4. Everygame – $200 Sportsbook Bonus On Your First Deposit

One of the best sports betting sites, EveryGame is offering college football fans $200 in free bets this weekend. Not only can new users take advantage of a welcome bonus but EveryGame offers competitive odds and props for every game on the road to the College Football Playoff.

The online sportsbook also offers an exclusive accumulator bonus for all NCAAF parlays, allowing fans to win big and cash in on their college football knowledge.

Terms & Conditions

100% Deposit Bonus of Up To $200

Maximum Sportsbook Bonus of $200

Bonus Code Must Be Redeemed Immediately After The Deposit & Before Any Wagers Have Been Placed

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

No Geo-Restrictions

No KYC Checks

Bet on In-State College Teams

Better Sports Betting Odds

Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards

Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:

Crypto Betting

Auburn vs Georgia Betting Trends

Here are some key college football betting trends to keep an eye on before placing a bet on the Auburn vs Georgia game on Saturday.

Auburn Tigers

1-3 against the spread this college football season (-2.3 Units / -52.27% ROI).

2-1 when betting on the Moneyline (+1 Units / 0.22% ROI)

1-3 when betting the Over (-2.3 Units / -52.27% ROI)

3-1 when betting the Under (+1.9 Units / 43.18% ROI)

Georgia Bulldogs

0-3 against the spread this college football season (-3.3 Units / -75% ROI)

1-0 when betting on the Moneyline (+1 Units / 2.5% ROI)

1-3 when betting the Over (-2.3 Units / -52.27% ROI)

3-1 when betting the Under (+1.9 Units / 43.18% ROI)

Auburn vs Georgia Prediction & Picks

Auburn is due for a bounce back effort after last week’s dud versus Texas A&M.

Auburn has been dealing with some spotty quarterback play to start the season. Last week, the Tigers QBs combined to go 9-for-23 for just 56 yards with zero touchdowns in the 27-10 loss.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel though.

Georgia is fresh off of giving up 21 points to a less talented UAB team and the Bulldogs weren’t exactly dominant in their first SEC game of the season. In fact, Georgia trailed South Carolina by 11 points at halftime before returning to form in the second half.

Look for Auburn to keep this game close at home and ultimately cover the 14.5 point spread on Saturday afternoon.