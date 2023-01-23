Betting Guides

How To Bet On Baylor vs Kansas in TX | Texas Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Nick Raffoul
Twitter Linkedin
4 min read
How To Bet On Baylor vs Kansas at the best Texas sports betting sites
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks will head to Waco, Texas for a Big 12 battle versus the No. 17 Baylor Bears. In just four easy steps, Texas residents can receive $1,000 in free bets for the Kansas vs Baylor game:

  1. Click here to claim your betting offer for Kansas vs Baylor
  2. Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details
  3. Deposit $2,000 and get $1,000 in free bets
  4. Bet on Baylor vs Kansas at BetOnline
$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply. 		Join BetOnline Now

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for Baylor vs Kansas

  1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets
  2. Bovada — $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
  3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus
  4. BetUS — $2,500 in Free Bets
  5. EveryGame — $750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each

Baylor vs Kansas Odds

Kansas will travel on the road to Waco, Texas on Monday evening for a Big 12 Conference showdown against the Baylor Bears.

Kansas and Baylor are two of the Big 12’s five nationally-ranked teams in the AP Top-25 Polls. The Jayhawks come in ranked No. 9 in the country following a strong 16-3 start to the season. Meanwhile, Baylor has climbed to No. 17 in the latest AP polls after improving to 14-5 through 19 games.

The Bears will be slight two-point favorites at home in Monday’s Big 12 rivalry game. The top online sportsbooks have priced Baylor at -130 odds on the moneyline while Kansas will be slim +130 underdogs at the Ferrell Center.

Get the latest Baylor vs Kansas odds from BetOnline below.

Bet Kansas Jayhawks Baylor Bears
Moneyline +110 -130
Point Spread +2 (-115) -2 (-105)
Total Points Over 149 (-110) Under 149 (-110)

*Odds as of Mon, Jan. 23, 2023

Baylor vs Kansas Betting Trends

Here are the key betting trends for Baylor vs Kansas, along with over/under trends for betting on the total.

Baylor Betting Trends

  • 3-0-1 ATS in the last 4 games overall
  • 7-2 ATS in the last 9 Monday games.
  • 0-4 ATS in the last 4 home games vs. a team with a winning road record

Kansas Betting Trends

  • 6-0 ATS in the last 6 games following a double-digit loss at home.
  • 10-0 ATS in the last 10 games following a straight up loss of more than 20 points.
  • Road team is 24-11-1 ATS in the last 36 meetings

Baylor vs Kansas O/U Trends

  • Under is 13-5-1 in Jayhawks last 19 vs. a team with a winning straight up record
  • Under is 6-2 in Bears last 8 home games
  • Over is 17-8 in Jayhawks last 25 road games
  • Over is 5-2 in Bears last 7 overall.

The Best Sports Betting Offers in Texas

College basketball fans in Texas can claim up to $6,000 in betting offers available for the Baylor vs Kansas game on Monday.

Check out what the best sports betting sites in Texas have to offer for the Baylor vs Kansas game.

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
15% Cashback for the First 7 Days
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Now

Baylor vs Kansas Expert Picks and Predictions

Since losing to Kansas State in overtime, Baylor has taken a step forward in Big 12 play, winning each of its last four games. Three of those four wins came by seven points or fewer, a testament to Scott Drew’s team’s ability to execute in close games.

Led by star freshman guard Keyonte George, the Bears are among the most prolific offenses in college basketball. According to KenPom, Baylor ranks second in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, a sign that the Bears should be able to keep up with the high-powered Jayhawks at home.

Nothing comes easy in the Big 12, especially on the road. With Baylor playing some of its best basketball of the season, look for the No. 17-ranked Bears to pull off the upset over No. 9 Kansas on Monday night.

Click the button below to receive a free bet to back Baylor (-130) to beat Kansas.

Bet on Baylor (-130) at BetOnline
Topics  
Betting Guides
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Nick Raffoul

Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, Winners And Whiners, and more.
View All Posts By Nick Raffoul

Nick Raffoul

Twitter Linkedin
Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, Winners And Whiners, and more.
View All Posts By Nick Raffoul

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
How To Bet On UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill in MI | Michigan Sports Betting Sites

How To Bet On UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill in MI | Michigan Sports Betting Sites

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 21 2023
Betting Guides
How To Bet On UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill in CA | California Sports Betting Sites
How To Bet On UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill in CA | California Sports Betting Sites
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 21 2023
Betting Guides
How To Bet On UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill in MD | Maryland Sports Betting Sites
How To Bet On UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill in MD | Maryland Sports Betting Sites
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 21 2023
Betting Guides
How To Bet On UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill in PA | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites
How To Bet On UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill in PA | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 21 2023
Betting Guides
How To Bet On UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill in NY | New York Sports Betting Sites
How To Bet On UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill in NY | New York Sports Betting Sites
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 21 2023
Betting Guides
How To Bet On UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill in NC | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites
How To Bet On UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill in NC | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 21 2023
Betting Guides
How To Bet On UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill in NV | Nevada Sports Betting Sites
How To Bet On UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill in NV | Nevada Sports Betting Sites
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top