The 2023 Belmont Stakes will begin on Saturday evening as Forte makes his Triple Crown debut at Belmont Park. Find out how to bet on Belmont Stakes 2023 in Quebec, get the best horse racing odds, and claim free bets for the final Triple Crown race of the year.

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be live from Belmont Park in Elmont, New York on Saturday, June 10th, 2023.

After missing the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, Todd Pletcher-trained Forte will enter as the morning line favorite at Belmont Park. At +225 odds, Forte owns the best odds to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes, followed by Angel of Empire (+350), Tapit Trice (+375), and National Treasure (+600).

Scroll down to learn how to bet on Belmont Stakes 2023 in Quebec and free bets for the third jewel of the Triple Crown.

The Best Quebec Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2023

How to Watch Belmont Stakes 2023 in Quebec

🏇 Belmont Stakes 2023

📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 🕙 Post Time: 7:02 pm ET

7:02 pm ET 🏟 Location: Belmont Park | Elmont, New York

Belmont Park | Elmont, New York 📺 TV Coverage: NBC

NBC 🕙 Belmont Stakes 2022 Winner: Mo Donegal

Mo Donegal 🎲 Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds: Forte +225 | Angel of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +400

Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds

The world’s best horses, trainers, and jockeys will make their way to Elmont, New York for the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes this weekend.

Forte will highlight the field at Belmont Park, which also features the 2023 Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure.

Favored at the Kentucky Derby, Forte sat out the Run for the Roses and Preakness Stakes while spending time on the veterinarian’s list due to injury. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt enters as the morning line favorite to win the Belmont Stakes at +225 odds after drawing gate No. 6 in the post position draw.

Next on the board, Angel of Empire (+350), Tapit Trice (+375), and National Treasure (+600) are expected to be among the top contenders.

After running at Churchill Downs, both Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire skipped the Preakness to prepare for the Belmont Stakes. Tapit Trice finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby while Angel of Empire finished third.

On the other hand, National Treasure rode into the winner’s circle against a light seven-horse field. National Treasure showed continued improvement by putting together the best race of his career at the Preakness, finishing with an Equibase Speed Figure of 102.

Arcangelo (+900), Hit Show (+1100), and Red Route One (+1600) will be among the top longshots while Tapit Shoes (+2500) and Il Miracolo (+5000) enter Belmont Park with the longest odds to ride into the winner’s circle on Saturday.

Check out the latest Belmont Stakes 2023 odds from the top online racebooks.

Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play Forte +220 Angel of Empire +350 Tapit Trice +400 National Treasure +600 Arcangelo +850 Hit Show +1000 Red Route One +2000 Tapit Shoes +2500 Il Miracolo +5000

Not everyone will be able to make it to Belmont Park this week but horse racing fans can still bet on the 2023 Belmont Stakes with the best online sportsbooks. In fact, Quebec horse racing fans can boost their bankroll and back their favorite Belmont Stakes horses for free.

The best Quebec sportsbooks are giving away free bets and horse racing betting offers for Belmont Stakes 2023. New members can claim free bets and bonus cash on their first deposit, allowing horseplayers to minimize their risk when betting on the Triple Crown race.

Read on to learn more about the best Quebec sports betting sites and the Belmont Stakes betting offers available for the horse races at Belmont Park this week.

Belmont Stakes 2023 Pick: Tapit Shoes (+2500)

Tapit Shoes is a huge longshot at Belmont Park but the colt will have a few things going for him this weekend.

Trained by Brad Cox, Tapit Shoes has been lightly raced in 2023. Despite having only raced five times during his career and only three times in 2023, the colt has flashed steady improvement when on the track.

In his return to the track, Tapit Shoes posted a 102 Equibase Speed Figure at the Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn Park in April, by far the best mark of his career.

Tapit Shoes also has the benefit of running out of post position No. 1, which has produced the most Belmont Stakes winners ever (24).

At +2500 odds, it’s going to be hard to resist taking a flyer on Tapit Shoes to win the Belmont Stakes in 2023.

