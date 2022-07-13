How to Bet on British Open 2022 | Canada Sports Betting Sites

The 2022 British Open will tee off from the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland on Thursday morning. For the final major championship of the season, the best sites for sports betting in Canada are giving away up to $5,750 in free bets for the Open Championship. Read on to learn how to bet on British Open 2022 in Canada and get free golf bets.

The world’s best golfers will tee off from the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland on Thursday, as they compete for the final major championship of the season. This year’s edition of the British Open could also mark Tiger Woods’ final appearance in St. Andrews, where he has won two of his three British Open titles. Woods enters with +5000 odds to win the Open Championship while 33-year-old Rory McIlory has the best British Open odds at St. Andrews this weekend.



Single-game betting is finally legal in Canada and golf fans can back their favorite players for free this weekend.

The best Canada sportsbooks are welcoming new members with free bets for the 2022 British Open.

How to Watch the 2022 British Open in Canada

🏌 Major Championship Event: The Open 2022

The Open 2022 📅 The Open 2022 Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thursday, July 14, 2022 🏆 The Open 2021 Winner: Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:35 am ET

1:35 am ET 💰 The Open Purse: $14,000,000

$14,000,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | CBS

Golf Channel | CBS ⛳ Golf Course: St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland

St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland 🎲 The Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1000 | Scottie Scheffler +1600 | Xander Schauffele +1600 | Jon Rahm +1800

The 150th edition of the Open Championship returns to the historic Old Course at St. Andrews. While there have been renovations made to the course over the past 15 years, none of the changes have added more distance.

The par 72 course sits around 7,300 yards and is a typical links golf track with pot bunkers and really tall grass roughs. The greatest challenge this weekend as always for St. Andrews is the winds and the upcoming forecast.

British Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win The British Open 2022

The Old Course at St. Andrews is an iconic course and will be hosting the British Open for the 30th time this year.

Tiger Woods decided to forgo the US Open to prepare for the British Open at St. Andrews, where he won two of his three Open Championships in 2000 and 2005. The best offshore sports betting sites have Woods as a longshot to win at +5000 odds in 2022.

No one in the world is playing better golf than Rory McIlroy right now.

In his last seven starts, McIlroy has one win, five top-ten finishes, and hasn’t placed outside the top-20 in any event during that span. McIlroy leads the field as the betting favorite to win with +1000 odds to win the British Open.

While Scottie Scheffler missed the cut at the Scottish Open, he’s had a fantastic year. Scheffler won four tournaments at the beginning of the season and has five top-10 finishes in his last six starts, including a T2 at the US Open. He enters St. Andrews with +1600 odds to win the British Open.

Along with Scheffler, Xander Schauffele sits at +1600 odds. He’s one of the hottest players on the tour. He won the Travelers and Scottish Open back-to-back and has finished in the top-20 in each of his last six starts.

The best golfers in the world are set to tee off at the 2022 British Open on Thursday.

With the season's last Major Championship up for grabs, PGA Tour fans that want to bet on the 2022 Open Championship in Canada can claim up to $5,750 in sports betting offers for the golf tournament this weekend.

British Open 2022 Picks and Predictions

Tiger Woods’ return to golf hasn’t produced glorious results but he’s shown glimpses of being able to compete at a high level.

While he made the cut at The Masters, Woods was forced to withdraw from the PGA Championship. Then, he made a strategic move not to participate in the US Open in order to prepare himself for St. Andrews, one of his favorite golf courses.

The British Open has come to St. Andrews four times since 2000 and Woods has won half of those events. He completed the Tiger Slam in 2000 with an eight-stroke win at St. Andrews and added another five-stroke victory to his resume in 2005.

While Woods isn’t the same golfer that he was over a decade ago, it’s hard to count him out at St. Andrews. He managed to walk the course on Saturday and played a full 18-hole practice round on Sunday, his first ahead of a major championship this season.

This course can be a challenge for any golfer but Woods’ experience should help him on the links this week.

Take Tiger Woods to win the 2022 British Open.

