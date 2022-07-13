How to Bet on British Open 2022 | Kansas Sports Betting Sites

The Kansas sports betting market has been approved but golf fans will need to wait for further action before online sportsbooks start taking bets. In the meantime, the best offshore sports betting sites are letting PGA Tour fans bet on the 2022 British Open for free. Read on to learn how to bet on British Open 2022 in Kansas and redeem up to $5,750 in golf betting offers.

The iconic Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland is the site for the final major championship of the season. The 2022 British Open features a deep field, highlighted by betting favorite Rory McIlroy, defending 2021 champion Collin Morikawa and the world’s No.1 golfer Scottie Scheffler.

Now that sports betting in Kansas is legal, golf fans can back their favorite players at the best online sportsbooks.

Scroll down below to learn more about the British Open odds, betting offers, and free bets available to Kansas residents.

How to Bet on British Open 2022 in Kansas

Kansas sports betting is legal but golf fans are still waiting for regulated sportsbooks. However, fans don’t have to miss out on betting on the British Open, the top US sports betting sites are welcoming members with free bets and golf betting offers.

Check out the guide below to learn how to bet on British Open 2022 in Kansas.

Click here to claim your golf betting offers for The Open 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Claim up to $1,000, plus two free bets for the 2022 Open Championship Place your free bets on British Open 2022 at BetOnline

The Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites for British Open 2022

The best Kansas sportsbooks make it easy for fans to bet on the 2022 British Open. With early tee times, golf fans can cash in on the best odds ahead of time at the best offshore sports betting sites.

Check out the list below for the best Kansas sports betting offers for the 2022 British Open.

How to Watch the 2022 British Open in Kansas

🏌 Major Championship Event: The Open 2022

The Open 2022 📅 The Open 2022 Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thursday, July 14, 2022 🏆 The Open 2021 Winner: Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:35 am ET

1:35 am ET 💰 The Open Purse: $14,000,000

$14,000,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | CBS

Golf Channel | CBS ⛳ Golf Course: St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland

St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland 🎲 The Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1000 | Scottie Scheffler +1600 | Xander Schauffele +1600 | Jon Rahm +1800

The 150th edition of the Open Championship returns to the historic Old Course at St. Andrews. While there have been renovations made to the course over the past 15 years, none of the changes have added more distance.

The par 72 course sits around 7,300 yards and is a typical links golf track with pot bunkers and really tall grass roughs. The greatest challenge this weekend, as always for St. Andrews, will be the winds and the upcoming weather forecast.

British Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win The British Open 2022

The Old Course at St. Andrews is an iconic course and will be hosting the British Open for the 30th time this year.

Tiger Woods decided to forgo the US Open to prepare for the British Open at St. Andrews, where he won two of his three Open Championships in 2000 and 2005. The best offshore sports betting sites have Woods as a longshot to win at +5000 odds.

No one in the world is playing better golf than Rory McIlroy right now. In his last seven starts, McIlroy has one win, five top-ten finishes, and hasn’t placed outside the top-20 in any event during that span. McIlroy leads the field as the betting favorite to win with +1000 odds to win the British Open.

While Scottie Scheffler missed the cut at the Scottish Open, he’s had a fantastic year. Scheffler won four tournaments at the beginning of the season and has five top-10 finishes in his last six starts, including a T2 at the US Open. He enters St. Andrews with +1600 odds to win the British Open.

Along with Scheffler, Xander Schauffele sits at +1600 odds. He’s one of the hottest players on the tour. He won the Travelers and Scottish Open back-to-back and has finished in the top-20 in each of his last six starts.

Check out the table below for the best 2022 Open Championship odds from BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites in Kansas.

The Open Championship Golfers Open Championship Odds Play Rory McIlroy +1000 Scottie Scheffler +1600 Xander Schauffele +1600 Jon Rahm +1800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 Jordan Spieth +1800 Justin Thomas +2000 Shane Lowry +2500 Cameron Smith +2500 Will Zalatoris +2500 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Collin Morikawa +3000 Dustin Johnson +3500 Tommy Fleetwood +3500 Tyrrell Hatton +4000 Sam Burns +4500 Brooks Koepka +4500 Hideki Matsuyama +5000 Louis Oosthuizen +5000 Tony Finau +5000 Tiger Woods +5000 Victor Hovland +5500 Joaquin Niemann +5500 Max Homa +5500 Justin Rose +7500 Sungjae Im +8000 Ryan Fox +8500 Bryson DeChambeau +10000 Marc Leishman +10000 Thomas Pieter +10000 Seamus Power +11000 Adam Scott +11000 Gary Woodland +11000 Cameron Young +12500 Corey Conners +12500

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Kansas for British Open 2022

The best golfers in the world are set to tee off at the 2022 British Open on Thursday.

With the season’s last Major Championship up for grabs, the best Kansas sports betting sites are offering bonus cash and free golf bets to new members that sign up ahead of the British Open. PGA Tour fans that want to bet on the 2022 Open Championship in Kansas can claim up to $5,750 in sports betting offers for the golf tournament this weekend.

Below, we’ll break down the best Kansas sports betting sites and the free bets available for British Open 2022.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Golf Bets for British Open 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free British Open Bets in Kansas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For golf fans looking to win big on the British Open without breaking the bank, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the top Kansas sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the British Open, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.

New members at BetOnline can swing their way to $1,000 in free Kansas sports betting offers this weekend. Golf fans can also enter a British Open predictor contest with $10,000 in guaranteed cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Kansas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get your free Kansas sports betting offers for the British Open at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the British Open in 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest British Open Betting Offer in Kansas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the most trusted Kansas sports betting sites, BetUS offers the biggest golf betting offer for the 2022 British Open. At BetUS, PGA Tour fans can cash in on the green with up to $2,500 in free bets for the last Major Championship this year.

With competitive golf betting odds and the biggest Kansas sports betting bonus, fans have plenty of reasons to bet on the British Open with BetUS.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Kansas Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

KS Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free Kansas sports betting offers for the 2022 British Open at BetUS below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Golf Betting Offer for British Open 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best British Open Odds In Kansas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie offers the best golf betting odds on the Kansas sports betting market. One of the top Kansas online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on PGA Tour betting lines, especially for Major Championships. New members can cash in on $1,000 free golf bets on their first deposit for the British Open.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Kansas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

KS Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get your free golf betting offers for the British Open at MyBookie below.

British Open 2022 Picks and Predictions

The odds are in Rory McIlroy’s favor heading into the final major championship of the season.

McIlroy hasn’t won a major championship since 2014 but enters the 2022 British Open as the odds-on favorite. With +1000 odds to win the Open Championship, other golfers might offer more value this week but few players come in with better form than the 33-year-old.

McIlroy has placed in the top-10 in five of his last seven starts, which includes a win at the RBC Canadian Open in Ontario. One of the longest hitters in the field, McIlroy is first on the tour in total strokes gained. He also ranks third in strokes gained off-the-tee and strokes gained tee-to-green, which should make him dangerous at St. Andrews this week.

McIlroy also has some history at the Old Course.

He shot an opening round 63 in 2010 before succumbing to weather conditions and posting a second-round 80 the following day.

With more experience under his belt, look for McIlroy’s talent to shine through in St. Andrews this weekend.

Take Rory McIlroy to win the 2022 British Open (+1000).

Click below to claim your free British Open bets at BetOnline, one of the best Kansas sports betting sites.