How to Bet on British Open 2022 | Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites

Gia Nguyen
How to bet on British Open 2022 in Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, sports betting has received support in the courts but a bill has not yet been passed. While golf fans wait for legal betting to come to the state, they can still bet on the Open Championship this weekend at the top online sportsbooks. For more information on how to bet on British Open 2022 in Massachusetts and redeem free golf bets, scroll down below.

The 150th Open Championship will swing into action from St. Andrews, Scotland on Thursday morning.

At +1000 odds, Rory McIlroy enters as the betting favorite to win the British Open in 2022 but several golfers are right behind him at the top online sportsbooks. Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and US Open Champion Matthew Fitzpatrick are among the golfers with the best British Open odds.

Read on to learn more about the British Open betting offers and free bets available to Massachusetts residents.

How to Bet on British Open 2022 in Massachusetts

Massachusetts sports betting isn’t legal but that shouldn’t stop golf fans from betting on the Open Championship. The top US sports betting sites are welcoming new members with free bets and golf betting offers this weekend.

Check out the instructions below to learn how to bet on British Open 2022 in Massachusetts.

  Click here to claim your golf betting offers for The Open 2022
  Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline
  Claim up to $1,000, plus two free bets for the 2022 Open Championship
  Place your free bets on British Open 2022 at BetOnline

The Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites for British Open 2022

The best Massachusetts sportsbooks are letting fans bet on their favorite golfers for free. In addition, Massachusetts residents can take advantage of free-to-enter contests for the 2022 Open Championship.

Below, we’ll break down the best Massachusetts sports betting offers for the 2022 British Open.

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
18+. T+C Apply.
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
18+. T+C Apply.
$1,000 Sportsbook Promo Code Offer
18+. T+C Apply.
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
18+. T+C Apply.
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
18+. T+C Apply.

How to Watch the 2022 British Open in Massachusetts

  • 🏌Major Championship Event: The Open 2022
  • 📅 The Open 2022 Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022
  • 🏆 The Open 2021 Winner: Collin Morikawa
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:35 am ET
  • 💰 The Open Purse: $14,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | CBS
  • Golf Course: St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland
  • 🎲 The Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1000 | Scottie Scheffler +1600 | Xander Schauffele +1600 | Jon Rahm +1800

The 150th edition of the Open Championship returns to the historic Old Course at St. Andrews. While there have been renovations made to the course over the past 15 years, none of the changes have added more distance.

The par 72 course sits around 7,300 yards and is a typical links golf track with pot bunkers and really tall grass roughs. The greatest challenge this weekend as always for St. Andrews is the winds and the upcoming forecast.

British Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win The British Open 2022

The Old Course at St. Andrews is an iconic course and will be hosting the British Open for the 30th time this year.

Tiger Woods decided to forgo the US Open to prepare for the British Open at St. Andrews, where he won two of his three Open Championships in 2000 and 2005. The best offshore sports betting sites have Woods as a longshot to win at +5000 odds.

No one in the world is playing better golf than Rory McIlroy right now. In his last seven starts, McIlroy has one win, five top-ten finishes, and hasn’t placed outside the top-20 in any event during that span. McIlroy leads the field as the betting favorite to win with +1000 odds to win the British Open.

While Scottie Scheffler missed the cut at the Scottish Open, he’s had a fantastic year. Scheffler won four tournaments at the beginning of the season and has five top-10 finishes in his last six starts, including a T2 at the US Open. He enters St. Andrews with +1600 odds to win the British Open.

Along with Scheffler, Xander Schauffele sits at +1600 odds. He’s one of the hottest players on the tour. He won the Travelers and Scottish Open back-to-back and has finished in the top-20 in each of his last six starts.

Check out the table below for the best 2022 Open Championship odds from BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites in Massachusetts.

The Open Championship Golfers Open Championship Odds Play
Rory McIlroy +1000 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +1600 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +1600 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1800 BetOnline logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +1800 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +2000 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +2500 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +2500 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +2500 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2500 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +3000 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +3500 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fleetwood +3500 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +4000 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +4500 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +4500 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +5000 BetOnline logo
Louis Oosthuizen +5000 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +5000 BetOnline logo
Tiger Woods +5000 BetOnline logo
Victor Hovland +5500 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +5500 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +5500 BetOnline logo
Justin Rose +7500 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +8000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Fox +8500 BetOnline logo
Bryson DeChambeau +10000 BetOnline logo
Marc Leishman +10000 BetOnline logo
Thomas Pieter +10000 BetOnline logo
Seamus Power +11000 BetOnline logo
Adam Scott +11000 BetOnline logo
Gary Woodland +11000 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +12500 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +12500 BetOnline logo

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Massachusetts for British Open 2022

The best golfers in the world are set to tee off at the 2022 British Open on Thursday.

With the season’s last Major Championship up for grabs, the best Massachusetts sports betting sites are offering bonus cash and free golf bets to new members that sign up ahead of the British Open. PGA Tour fans that want to bet on the 2022 Open Championship in Massachusetts can claim up to $5,750 in sports betting offers for the golf tournament this weekend.

Below, we’ll break down the best Massachusetts sports betting sites and the free bets available for British Open 2022.

BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Golf Bets for British Open 2022

BetOnline offers the widest variety of free golf bets for the British Open.
🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free British Open Bets in Massachusetts
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For golf fans looking to win big on the British Open without breaking the bank, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the top Massachusetts sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the British Open, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.

New members at BetOnline can swing their way to $1,000 in free Massachusetts sports betting offers this weekend. Golf fans can also enter a British Open predictor contest with $10,000 in guaranteed cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Massachusetts Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get your free Massachusetts sports betting offers for the British Open at BetOnline, click on the button below.

Get Free British Open Bets at BetOnline

 

BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the British Open in 2022

BetUS offers some of the best Massachusetts sports betting offers for the 2022 British Open.
🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
Recommended For Biggest British Open Betting Offer in Massachusetts
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the most trusted Massachusetts sports betting sites, BetUS offers the biggest golf betting offer for the 2022 British Open. At BetUS, PGA Tour fans can cash in on the green with up to $2,500 in free bets for the last Major Championship this year.

With competitive golf betting odds and the biggest Massachusetts sports betting bonus, fans have plenty of reasons to bet on the British Open with BetUS.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Massachusetts Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
  • MA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free Massachusetts sports betting offers for the 2022 British Open at BetUS below.

Join BetUS Now

 

MyBookie – $1,000 Golf Betting Offer for British Open 2022

One of the best Massachusetts sports betting sites, MyBookie offers the best golf odds for the 2022 British Open.
🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best British Open Odds In Massachusetts
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie offers the best golf betting odds on the Massachusetts sports betting market. One of the top Massachusetts online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on PGA Tour betting lines, especially for Major Championships. New members can cash in on $1,000 free golf bets on their first deposit for the British Open.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Massachusetts Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • MA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get your free golf betting offers for the British Open at MyBookie below.

Join MyBookie Now

British Open 2022 Picks and Predictions

There are a couple of winning trends at the Open championship that work in Scottie Scheffler’s favor. Eight of the last nine winners of The British Open have recorded a T20 or better in one of the year’s first two major championships and 14 of the past 16 winners of the British Open had a T9 or better finish the year before. 

According to these British Open betting trends, Scottie Scheffler is right on cue. While he didn’t make the cut at the Scottish Open, he has five top-10 finishes in his last six starts, including a T2 at the US Open. This will be only his second appearance at the Open after finishing T8 last year. 

Scheffler won the Masters earlier this year and has an unbelievable track record at Major Championships. He’s only missed one cut at majors in nine starts and finished in the top-10 six times during that span.

Take Scottie Scheffler to win the 2022 Open Championship. 

Click on the button below to place your best golf bets at BetOnline, one of the best Massachusetts sports betting sites.

Get Free Golf Bets at BetOnline
