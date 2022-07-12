How to Bet on British Open 2022 | Ohio Sports Betting Sites

In Ohio, sports betting is legal but regulated sportsbooks have yet to start accepting bets. While residents wait for further action in the Ohio sports betting market, they can still bet on the 2022 British Open this week by signing up for one of the top offshore sportsbooks. To learn how to bet on British Open 2022 in Ohio and claim up to $5,750 in free bets, scroll down below.

The PGA Tour will stop in St. Andrews, Scotland this week for the 150th edition of the British Open. One of the hottest players on tour, Rory McIlroy comes into the 2022 British Open in good form. He finished eighth at the PGA Championship and fifth at the US Open, making him the odds-on favorite to win at St. Andrews this weekend. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Jon Rahm are next on the board with the best British Open 2022 odds.

Read on to learn more about the British Open 2022 betting offers and free bets available to golf fans in Ohio this weekend.

How to Bet on British Open 2022 in Ohio

Ohio sports betting is legal but fans are waiting for regulated sportsbooks. In the meantime, the best US sports betting sites are welcoming Ohio residents with $5,750 in free golf betting offers.

Check out the guide below to learn how to bet on British Open 2022 in Ohio.

Claim up to $1,000, plus two free bets for the 2022 Open Championship

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for British Open 2022

The best Ohio sportsbooks are offering free bets and betting offers for the 2022 Open Championship. Golf fans will also have a chance at $10,000 in cash prizes in a free predictor contest at the best offshore sports betting sites.

Below, we’ll break down the best Ohio sports betting offers available for the 2022 British Open.

How to Watch British Open 2022 in Ohio

🏌 Major Championship Event: The Open 2022

The Open 2022 📅 The Open 2022 Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thursday, July 14, 2022 🏆 The Open 2021 Winner: Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:35 am ET

1:35 am ET 💰 The Open Purse: $14,000,000

$14,000,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | CBS

Golf Channel | CBS ⛳ Golf Course: St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland

St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland 🎲 The Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1000 | Scottie Scheffler +1600 | Xander Schauffele +1600 | Jon Rahm +1800

The 150th edition of the Open Championship returns to the historic Old Course at St. Andrews. While there have been renovations made to the course over the past 15 years, none of the changes have added more distance.

The par 72 course sits around 7,300 yards and is a typical links golf track with pot bunkers and really tall grass roughs. The greatest challenge this weekend as always for St. Andrews is the winds and the upcoming forecast.

British Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win The British Open 2022

The Old Course at St. Andrews is an iconic course and will be hosting the British Open for the 30th time this year.

Tiger Woods decided to forgo the US Open to prepare for the British Open at St. Andrews, where he won two of his three Open Championships in 2000 and 2005. The best offshore sports betting sites have Woods as a longshot to win at +5000 odds.

No one in the world is playing better golf than Rory McIlroy right now. In his last seven starts, McIlroy has one win, five top-ten finishes, and hasn’t placed outside the top-20 in any event during that span. McIlroy leads the field as the betting favorite to win with +1000 odds to win the British Open.

While Scottie Scheffler missed the cut at the Scottish Open, he’s had a fantastic year. Scheffler won four tournaments at the beginning of the season and has five top-10 finishes in his last six starts, including a T2 at the US Open. He enters St. Andrews with +1600 odds to win the British Open.

Along with Scheffler, Xander Schauffele sits at +1600 odds. He’s one of the hottest players on the tour. He won the Travelers and Scottish Open back-to-back and has finished in the top-20 in each of his last six starts.

Check out the table below for the best 2022 Open Championship odds from BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites in Ohio.

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Ohio for British Open 2022

The best golfers in the world are set to tee off at the 2022 British Open on Thursday.

With the season’s last Major Championship up for grabs, the best Ohio sports betting sites are offering bonus cash and free golf bets to new members that sign up ahead of the British Open. PGA Tour fans that want to bet on the 2022 Open Championship in Ohio can claim up to $5,750 in sports betting offers for the golf tournament this weekend.

Below, we’ll break down the best Ohio sports betting sites and the free bets available for British Open 2022.

British Open 2022 Picks and Predictions

The odds are in Rory McIlroy’s favor heading into the final major championship of the season.

McIlroy hasn’t won a major championship since 2014 but enters the 2022 British Open as the odds-on favorite. With +1000 odds to win the Open Championship, other golfers might offer more value this week but few players come in with better form than the 33-year-old.

McIlroy has placed in the top 10 in five of his last seven starts, which includes a win at the RBC Canadian Open in Ontario. One of the longest hitters in the field, McIlroy is first on the tour in total strokes gained. He also ranks third in strokes gained off-the-tee and strokes gained tee-to-green, which should make him dangerous at St. Andrews this week.

McIlroy also has some history at the Old Course.

He shot an opening-round 63 in 2010 before succumbing to weather conditions and posting a second-round 80 the following day.

With more experience under his belt, look for McIlroy’s talent to shine through in St. Andrews this weekend.

Take Rory McIlroy to win the 2022 British Open (+1000).

Click below to claim your free British Open bets at BetOnline, one of the best Ohio sports betting sites.