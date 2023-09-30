Canelo Alvarez will put his undisputed super middleweight title on the line on Saturday night against challenger Jermell Charlo.

In Arizona, sports betting is legal but the top offshore sportsbooks still offer better odds and bigger bonuses for the Alvarez vs Charlo fight. With the super middleweight title on the line this weekend, boxing fans from Arizona can claim a one-time bonus worth up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus two free bets worth $50 each.

Find out how to bet on Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo in Nebraska and claim your free bets for the boxing fight tonight.

How To Bet On Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo in Arizona

Click here to claim your betting offer for Alvarez vs Charlo Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Alvarez vs. Charlo in Arizona

The Best Arizona Sports Betting Offers For Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Odds

For the first time in boxing history, Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will headline a 12-round main event with the undisputed super middleweight championship on the line. The main card begins at 8:00 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez currently holds four major super middleweight belts and will put them at stake against Charlo, who is the current unified light-middleweight king.

Alvarez comes in as the odds-on favorite with -420 odds to win the fight. Meanwhile, Charlo is the underdog with +340 odds. The oddsmakers have set the total at 10.5 rounds with the over being favored, meaning the sportsbooks are predicting that the fight will go the distance.

Check out the complete Alvarez vs. Charlo odds from BetOnline.

The Best Online Sports Betting Sites For Alvarez vs. Charlo

BetOnline — $1,000 sports betting offer, plus 3 free bets Bovada — $750 deposit bonus & more prop bets than any sportsbook BetUS — 125% welcome bonus worth up to $3,125 in free bets EveryGame — $200 sportsbook offer

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets

One of the most trusted online sportsbooks, BetOnline gives boxing fans more ways to win than any other betting app.

For the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight, BetOnline is offering new users a chance to claim up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus two free bets.

Upon signing up, members will also receive a free live bet and player props bet worth $50 each.

Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sportsbook Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets Expire in 30 days

2. Bovada — $750 Deposit Bonus & More Props Than Any Other Sportsbook

Bovada offers competitive betting odds and more prop bets than any other sportsbook.

The offshore sportsbook is one of the few oddsmakers that accept custom bets, allowing fans to request odds on just about anything that can occur during the course of a match.

Bovada also has boxing specials that fans won’t find anywhere else.

New members can sign up to receive $750 in free bets for one of the biggest boxing fights of the year.

Terms & Conditions

Bonus Can Only Be Redeemed On Your First Deposit

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

5x Rollover Requirement For Sports Betting

If A Withdrawal Is Made Before The Terms And Conditions Are Met, All Bonus Funds And Money Earned Will Be Forfeited

3. BetUS — 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 In Free Bets

Boxing fans looking to start their bankroll should open an account at BetUS, which has one of the best sports betting offers.

New members can claim a 125% deposit bonus worth up to $3,125 in free bets. The bonus includes $2,500 in free bets at the BetUS sportsbook, along with an online casino bonus of $625.

Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Maximum Casino Bonus of $625

4. Everygame – $200 Sportsbook Bonus On Your First Deposit

One of the best sports betting sites, EveryGame is offering boxing fans $200 in free bets this weekend. Not only can new users take advantage of a welcome bonus but EveryGame offers competitive odds and props for every sport, including the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight.

The online sportsbook also offers a wide range of boxing props, allowing fans to win big and cash in on their knowledge in the ring.

Terms & Conditions

100% Deposit Bonus of Up To $200

Maximum Sportsbook Bonus of $200

Bonus Code Must Be Redeemed Immediately After The Deposit & Before Any Wagers Have Been Placed

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

No Geo-Restrictions

No KYC Checks

Bet on In-State College Teams

Better Sports Betting Odds

Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards

Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:

Crypto Betting

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Bio Canelo Alvarez Jermell Charlo Age 33 33 Height 5’8″ 6’0″ Reach 71 inches 73 inches Record 59-2-2 35-1-1 Stance Orthodox Orthodox TKO/KO Percentage 62% 49%

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Prediction & Picks

There are many critics who claim that Alvarez has regressed over the last few years, which might make the bout more of an even playing field. While Charlo is a worthy champion, he might find it harder to knock out Alvarez in this weight class.

The fight is set at 168 pounds, which leans towards Alvarez’s strength. Charlo, who hasn’t fought in over a year, will have a tall task ahead of him to take on one of the best active pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

It may not be glamorous but the odds are heavily on Alvarez’s side. He may not be what he used to be but everything is lining up perfectly for the Mexican boxer to add another win to his resume.

Take Canelo Alvarez by TKO.