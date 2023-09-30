Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo will be live from T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

The undisputed super middleweight title will be on the line in the main event, as Charlo looks to pull off a historic upset.

In Maine, sports betting is now legal but boxing fans don’t have to wait until regulated sportsbooks open up in the state to place at bet on the Alvarez vs Charlo fight. Instead, the best offshore betting sites are giving away free bets and bonus cash to new members who sign up.

Find out how to bet on Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo in Maine and claim free bets for the title fight at T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Odds

While Canelo Alvarez has already stated that he has nothing to prove to his fans or to himself in his upcoming match, he is interested in proving something to Charlo.

The two have a long ongoing beef, where Charlo has called out Alvarez at every turn.

Charlo is walking in with a chip on his shoulder and believes that he’s never been given his due. However, he enters into this bout as a huge underdog with +340 odds to win the fight.

Meanwhile, Canelo, who holds for super middleweight belts, is favored to win at -420 odds.

Check out the complete Alvarez vs. Charlo odds from BetOnline.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Bio Canelo Alvarez Jermell Charlo Age 33 33 Height 5’8″ 6’0″ Reach 71 inches 73 inches Record 59-2-2 35-1-1 Stance Orthodox Orthodox TKO/KO Percentage 62% 49%

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Prediction & Picks

It’s happened before, where there have been fighters that have jumped weight classes and found success but don’t look for that to occur here.

While 14 pounds doesn’t seem like a lot, Charlo has too big of a task against Canelo Alvarez.

There are many keys to this bout including size, pressure, and durability. For Charlo, these factors don’t match up with his game. It took Charlo more than 12 rounds to adjust to a lesser fighter in Brian Castano and he won’t have as easy of a time on Saturday night.

Alvarez will be very physical with Charlo and the Mexican boxer is practically indestructible. It’ll be too much to ask for Charlo, who is coming off an injury and a 16-month layoff, to knockout Alvarez.

The Mexican fighter has a history of wearing down his opponents, bullying his way to an insurmountable lead before letting it rip for the last few rounds.

Take Canelo to win by unanimous decision.