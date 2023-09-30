Canelo Alvarez will put his undisputed super middleweight title on the line on Saturday night against challenger Jermell Charlo.

In Nebraska, sports betting is legal but boxing fans don’t have to miss out on the action while waiting for regulated sportsbooks to open up in the state. The top offshore sportsbooks are welcoming Nebraska residents with a welcome bonus offer worth up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus two free bets worth $50 each.

Find out how to bet on Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo in Nebraska and claim your free bets for the boxing fight tonight.

How To Bet On Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo in Nebraska

Click here to claim your betting offer for Alvarez vs Charlo Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Alvarez vs. Charlo in Nebraska

The Best Nebraska Sportsbooks For Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Odds

Alvarez will open tonight’s fight as a heavy -420 favorite to retain his undisputed super middleweight gold.

Meanwhile, Charlo comes in as a heavy underdog with +340 odds to pull off the upset. Charlo hasn’t fought since May 2022 when he knocked out Brian Castano in Round 10. Meanwhile, Alvarez has fought twice since Charlo last stepped in the ring.

Alvarez also has a major edge in terms of experience, especially in championship fights. In world title bouts, Alvarez has compiled a 20-2-1 record with 11 KOs.

On the other hand, Charlo is 7-1-1 with 6 KOs in world championship fights. He will try to use his height and reach to gain leverage and an advantage against the much smaller Alvarez.

Check out the complete Alvarez vs. Charlo odds from BetOnline.

The Best Online Sports Betting Sites For Alvarez vs. Charlo

BetOnline — $1,000 sports betting offer, plus 3 free bets Bovada — $750 deposit bonus & more prop bets than any sportsbook BetUS — 125% welcome bonus worth up to $3,125 in free bets EveryGame — $200 sportsbook offer

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets

One of the most trusted online sportsbooks, BetOnline gives boxing fans more ways to win than any other betting app.

For the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight, BetOnline is offering new users a chance to claim up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus two free bets.

Upon signing up, members will also receive a free live bet and player props bet worth $50 each.

Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sportsbook Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets Expire in 30 days

2. Bovada — $750 Deposit Bonus & More Props Than Any Other Sportsbook

Bovada offers competitive betting odds and more prop bets than any other sportsbook.

The offshore sportsbook is one of the few oddsmakers that accept custom bets, allowing fans to request odds on just about anything that can occur during the course of a match.

Bovada also has boxing specials that fans won’t find anywhere else.

New members can sign up to receive $750 in free bets for one of the biggest boxing fights of the year.

Terms & Conditions

Bonus Can Only Be Redeemed On Your First Deposit

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

5x Rollover Requirement For Sports Betting

If A Withdrawal Is Made Before The Terms And Conditions Are Met, All Bonus Funds And Money Earned Will Be Forfeited

3. BetUS — 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 In Free Bets

Boxing fans looking to start their bankroll should open an account at BetUS, which has one of the best sports betting offers.

New members can claim a 125% deposit bonus worth up to $3,125 in free bets. The bonus includes $2,500 in free bets at the BetUS sportsbook, along with an online casino bonus of $625.

Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Maximum Casino Bonus of $625

4. Everygame – $200 Sportsbook Bonus On Your First Deposit

One of the best sports betting sites, EveryGame is offering boxing fans $200 in free bets this weekend. Not only can new users take advantage of a welcome bonus but EveryGame offers competitive odds and props for every sport, including the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight.

The online sportsbook also offers a wide range of boxing props, allowing fans to win big and cash in on their knowledge in the ring.

Terms & Conditions

100% Deposit Bonus of Up To $200

Maximum Sportsbook Bonus of $200

Bonus Code Must Be Redeemed Immediately After The Deposit & Before Any Wagers Have Been Placed

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

No Geo-Restrictions

No KYC Checks

Bet on In-State College Teams

Better Sports Betting Odds

Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards

Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:

Crypto Betting

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Canelo Alvarez Jermell Charlo Age 33 33 Height 5’8″ 6’0″ Reach 71 inches 73 inches Record 59-2-2 35-1-1 Stance Orthodox Orthodox TKO/KO Percentage 62% 49%

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Prediction & Picks

It’s hard to back Alvarez at this price.

Despite turning pro at 15, Alvarez is actually the younger fighter and more experienced fighter in this bout, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he enters as an overwhelming -420 favorite.

As great as Alvarez has been, he hasn’t looked as dominant since stepping back in the ring. In his last two fights, he lost to Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight and then failed to finish John Ryder, who even started to land some shots in on Canelo as the fight progressed.

If Charlo can hang in there long enough, he should have a puncher’s chance against the much smaller Alvarez. With a significant height and reach advantage, it’s hard not to back Charlo at this price.