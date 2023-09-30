Canelo Alvarez will defend his super middleweight championship against Jermell Charlo on Saturday night. Here, we take a look on how to place your bets on the big boxing match in Nevada.

How To Bet On Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo in Nevada

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Odds

Alvarez is the big favorite with sportsbooks for this bout, with BetOnline setting his odds at -420, giving him a roughly 81% probability to win the fight. The odds also suggest that this one will go the distance, with over 10.5 rounds available to back at -270.

The upset can be backed at odds of +340, if you think Charlo, who is jumping up two weight divisions, can turn over an apparently declining Alvarez. It all sets up for an intriguing fight, and one that should not be missed.

Check out the complete Alvarez vs. Charlo odds from BetOnline.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Canelo Alvarez Jermell Charlo Age 33 33 Height 5’8″ 6’0″ Reach 71 inches 73 inches Record 59-2-2 35-1-1 Stance Orthodox Orthodox TKO/KO Percentage 62% 49%

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Prediction & Picks

Alvarez has looked like a boxer in decline in his last few bouts. To put it kindly, he was uninspiring last time out against John Ryder and in his loss against Dmitry Bivol. Alvarez says that he has been suffering from injuries, but all that is behind him now, and he will look better when he takes on Charlo. We will believe it when we see it.

Charlo has been out of the ring for about a year-and-a-half and is stepping up two weight divisions to take on Alvarez. Although it may seem like these factors will work against him, there are reasons to be optimistic.

Charlo’s frame means he can almost certainly step up in weight without issue, and he often has long layoffs between fights. Alvarez has been there for the taking in his last few bouts, and Charlo is a man that can take advantage on Saturday night.