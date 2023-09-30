Boxing News and Rumors

How To Bet On Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo in Texas

David Evans
alvarez charlo

Canelo Alvarez will defend his super middleweight championship against Jermell Charlo on Saturday night. Here, we take a look on how to place your bets on the big boxing match in Texas.

How To Bet On Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo in Texas

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Odds

Alvarez is the big favorite with sportsbooks for this bout, with BetOnline setting his odds at -420, giving him a roughly 81% probability to win the fight. The odds also suggest that this one will go the distance, with over 10.5 rounds available to back at -270.

The upset can be backed at odds of +340, if you think Charlo, who is jumping up two weight divisions, can turn over an apparently declining Alvarez. It all sets up for an intriguing fight, and one that should not be missed.

Check out the complete Alvarez vs. Charlo odds from BetOnline.

Bet Canelo Alvarez Jermell Charlo Play
Moneyline -420 +340 BetOnline logo
Total Rounds Over 10.5 (-270) Under 10.5 (+210) BetOnline logo

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

  • No Geo-Restrictions
  • No KYC Checks
  • Bet on In-State College Teams
  • Better Sports Betting Odds
  • Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards
  • Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:
  • Crypto Betting

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Canelo Alvarez Jermell Charlo
Age 33 33
Height 5’8″ 6’0″
Reach 71 inches 73 inches
Record 59-2-2 35-1-1
Stance Orthodox Orthodox
TKO/KO Percentage 62% 49%

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Prediction & Picks

Alvarez has looked like a boxer in decline in his last few bouts. To put it kindly, he was uninspiring last time out against John Ryder and in his loss against Dmitry Bivol. Alvarez says that he has been suffering from injuries, but all that is behind him now, and he will look better when he takes on Charlo. We will believe it when we see it.

Charlo has been out of the ring for about a year-and-a-half and is stepping up two weight divisions to take on Alvarez. Although it may seem like these factors will work against him, there are reasons to be optimistic.

Charlo’s frame means he can almost certainly step up in weight without issue, and he often has long layoffs between fights. Alvarez has been there for the taking in his last few bouts, and Charlo is a man that can take advantage on Saturday night.

Bet on Jermell Charlo (+340)
Boxing News and Rumors
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Arrow to top