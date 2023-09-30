How To Bet On Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo in Washington

The undisputed super middleweight title will be on the line on Saturday night, as Canelo Alvarez meets challenger Jermell Charlo in the ring at T-Mobile Arena.

Tonight’s title fight promises to be one of the most highly-anticipated bouts of the year. Alvarez comes into the championship fight as the odds-on favorite to retain his super middleweight gold.

Canelo will enter the ring with -420 odds to win the fight at T-Mobile Arena.

On the other hand, Charlo will enter as an overwhelming underdog with +340 odds and be crowned champion. Charlo will be the more rested fighter between the two knockout artists. In fact, the challenger hasn’t stepped into the ring since knocking out Brian Castano in May 2022. Since then, Alvarez has fought twice, losing at light heavyweight to Dmitry Bivol and defeating John Ryder in his return to the ring.

Alvarez is 20-2-1 record with 11 KOs in world title bouts. Meanwhile, Charlo is 7-1-1 with 6 KOs in world championship fights.

Check out the complete Alvarez vs. Charlo odds from BetOnline.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Bio Canelo Alvarez Jermell Charlo Age 33 33 Height 5’8″ 6’0″ Reach 71 inches 73 inches Record 59-2-2 35-1-1 Stance Orthodox Orthodox TKO/KO Percentage 62% 49%

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Prediction & Picks

Not only is Alvarez the most experienced fighter, he is actually two months younger than Charlo.

Alvarez has been in the spotlight for nearly a decade and he’s been a world champion for even longer, so it’s hard to imagine him losing this bout in Las Vegas.

However, given the fact that Alvarez was unable to put away John Ryder in his last fight, this bout could very well go the distance. With the total set at 10.5 rounds, the over seems like better value here, especially with Alvarez priced as a -420 favorite.

Bet on Alvarez vs Charlo to go Over 10.5 Rounds (-110) on Saturday night.